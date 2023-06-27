Dricus Du Plessis praises “incredible champion” Israel Adesanya but doesn’t think he’s the middleweight GOAT

By Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis says Israel Adesanya is an incredible champion, but he doesn’t believe ‘Stylebender’ is the middleweight GOAT.

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya

Adesanya is the current UFC middleweight champion and has defended the title five times. He recently reclaimed the belt after losing it to Alex Pereira – which is a feat Silva never accomplished. However, ‘The Spider’ defended his belt 10 times, and with that Du Plessis believes Silva is still the middleweight GOAT.

“Listen, he is very very close to being the greatest. He has been absolutely amazing, he’s an incredible champion in the way he fights. He has really made it look easy in a lot of his fights,” Du Plessis said to The Schmo. “I think he is making the case of being one of the greatest middleweights ever, but the great Anderson Silva, I still believe is there some work to do for Adesanya to be considered the greatest without a doubt. But he is making a case, he’s been an incredible champion and is an incredible fighter.”

RELATED: Sean Strickland shares some interesting advice to dumb Marvin Vettori after loss to Jared Cannonier.

It is interesting to hear Dricus Du Plessis praise Israel Adesanya as the two have an intense rivalry. They have continued to take shots at one another on social media and in interviews, but Du Plessis has nothing but praise for the body of work Adesanya has done in his career.

Although Du Plessis thinks Adesanya is closing in on becoming the middleweight GOAT, the South African is confident he would dethrone ‘The Last Stylebender’ to become the new champ.

Of course, to get the title shot, Dricus Du Plessis will need to beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 next weekend. Dana White has already called the fight a title eliminator and Du Plessis is confident he will secure the fight with Adesanya and test his skills against a potential GOAT.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, UFC

Khamzat Chimaev says there’s a “90 percent” chance he fights Kamaru Usman next: “There was no other match. It’s just him”

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023
Michael-Chandler-Conor-McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler remains confident that he will still end up fighting Conor McGregor: “I don’t think he wants to stain his legacy”

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

Michael Chandler remains confident that he will indeed end up fighting former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis says he “manhandled” UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in previous training sessions

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is saying he ‘manhandled’ UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in previous training sessions.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling says Sean O’Malley is undeserving of title fight: “I’ve got the resume”

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling says Sean O’Malley is undeserving of a title fight.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 128, UFC Vegas 76
Grant Dawson

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 128 with Max Griffin, Grant Dawson, and Blagoy Ivanov

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

The 128th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 76 this Saturday.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287

Israel Adesanya reacts to recent footage of Alex Pereira being tailed at Walmart: “I wish the guy tried”

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2023
Aljamain Sterling Henry Cejudo (1)
Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling shares advice to Marlon Vera ahead of his UFC 292 fight with Henry Cejudo

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has given Marlon Vera some advice ahead of his proposed UFC 292 showdown with Henry Cejudo.

Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier heaps praise on undefeated UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria: “He is the evolution of mixed martial arts”

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has praised Ilia Topuria as a breakout star at featherweight following his win over the weekend.

Elon Musk and Georges St-Pierre
Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk accepts training offer from former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre: “Let’s do it”

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2023

Elon Musk has seemingly accepted a training offer from former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre for his rumored fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

Neil Magny and Ian Machado Garry
Neil Magny

Neil Magny takes aim at "little Irish kid" Ian Machado Garry after recent callout

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2023

Neil Magny is open to fighting Ian Machado Garry after the Irishman’s recent callout.