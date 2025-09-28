Pros react after Neil Magny submits Jake Matthews at UFC Perth

Tonight’s UFC Perth main card lineup featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Neil Magny.

Matthews (22-8 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since defeating Chidi Njokuani by first-round submission this past July (see that here). Prior to that, the Aussie had earned back-to-back decision wins over Francisco Prado and Phillip Rowe.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (31-13 MMA) was most previously seen in action one month ago, where he scored a TKO victory over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. That win was preceded by back-to-back stoppage losses against Carlos Prates and Michael Morales respectively.

Tonight’s ‘Matthews vs. Magny’ matchup resulted in a thrilling comeback win for the longtime veteran in Neil Magny. After Jake Matthews appeared to finish the fight in the final seconds of the opening round, the referee decided to go back on his original ruling and let the fight continue into round two. After another strong round for the Aussie, Magny was able to turnback the clock once again in the third and final round by rocking Matthews with a combination and then sinking in a fight-ending d’arce choke.

Official UFC Perth Results: Neil Magny def. Jake Matthews via submission (D’Arce choke) at 3:08 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Matthews vs. Magny’ below:

He absolutely stopped it before the bell but alright haha — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 28, 2025

Referee corrects his mistake and says that the fight is still on. Definitely appeared he stopped it. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2025

I’m confused as to why magny keeps giving up his reach to go for a takedown? Grappling is Matthew’s bread n butter #UFCPerth — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 28, 2025

That was pure Russian MMA. I respect it — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 28, 2025

10-9 Matthews. That deep guillotine stole the round back in his favor #UFCPerth — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 28, 2025

There ya go! Magny does it again. What a baller! Congrats @NeilMagny #UFCPerth — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 28, 2025

He went from givin him a pile driver to a darce choke what a comeback crazy #UFCPerth — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 28, 2025

Who would you like to see Magny fight next following his submission victory over Matthews this evening in Australia?