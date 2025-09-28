Chael Sonnen and other fighters react to Wanderlei Silva being knocked out in post-fight brawl

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025
Wanderlei Silva

The pros have reacted to footage of Wanderlei Silva being slept in the midst of a post-fight brawl.

Silva competed in the Spaten Fight Night 2 headliner. “The Axe Murderer” took on Acelino Freitas in a boxing match. Silva was disqualified due to a bevy of fouls. A post-fight brawl ensued, and the MMA legend was rocked during the melee. Silva appeared to recover, but he was then knocked out cold.

Fighters have reacted to the incident and one of them was Silva’s old rival Chael Sonnen.

Wanderlei Silva knocked out cold by a man wearing a tuxedo. True story.

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho also responded to the post-fight fracas.

All this time the sport fighting for people to see us as decent and civilized beings for this??? Imagine now being a fighter and wanting sponsorship from a big brand in Brazil and them having this embarrassment from today as a reference??? The athletes lose a lot with this.”

Former UFC fighter Herbert Burns also chimed in. He called the situation “all wrong.”

Silva is a 49 years old and many questioned why he was even involved in another fight at this point in his life. Silva was expected to meet Vitor Belfort, but “The Phenom” suffered an injury and was pulled from the event. Silva’s coach Andre Dida questioned the legitimacy of Belfort’s injury prior to fight night during an interview with MMAFighting.com.

“If you take any fighter 20 days before competition and have him undergo a bunch of exams, you’ll notice he’s sparring, something will show up — a shoulder inflammation, small injuries to the hand, there’s always something,” Dida said. “It’s hard for a fighter to fight at his 100 percent. In my opinion, Vitor had to present a medical report, more exams. Not just [say], ‘the doctor said this and that.’ It’s too behind the curtain, right?

“I work with high-level UFC fighters and when something happens you have to send all the exams to the promotion,” he continued. “And show it to the fans. ‘Look, here’s the injury.’ Post it on Instagram. Make people feel your pain. Vitor hasn’t made anyone feel his pain so it’s all too dubious. I think Vitor should come out and clarify things for his fans because I don’t believe what was posted. I think he really chickened out, he quit. And it’s not a good look for him. .. I think Vitor didn’t want it as bad as Wanderlei.”

