Chael Sonnen and other fighters react to Wanderlei Silva being knocked out in post-fight brawl

The pros have reacted to footage of Wanderlei Silva being slept in the midst of a post-fight brawl.

Silva competed in the Spaten Fight Night 2 headliner. “The Axe Murderer” took on Acelino Freitas in a boxing match. Silva was disqualified due to a bevy of fouls. A post-fight brawl ensued, and the MMA legend was rocked during the melee. Silva appeared to recover, but he was then knocked out cold.

Fighters have reacted to the incident and one of them was Silva’s old rival Chael Sonnen.

“Wanderlei Silva knocked out cold by a man wearing a tuxedo. True story.“

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho also responded to the post-fight fracas.

Tanto tempo o esporte lutando p as pessoas nos verem como seres decentes e civilizados pra isso??? Imagina agora ser lutador e querer um patrocínio de uma grande marca no Brasil e eles terem esse vexame de hoje como referência??? Os atletas perdem muito com isso :/ — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) September 28, 2025

“All this time the sport fighting for people to see us as decent and civilized beings for this??? Imagine now being a fighter and wanting sponsorship from a big brand in Brazil and them having this embarrassment from today as a reference??? The athletes lose a lot with this.”

Former UFC fighter Herbert Burns also chimed in. He called the situation “all wrong.”

Silva is a 49 years old and many questioned why he was even involved in another fight at this point in his life. Silva was expected to meet Vitor Belfort, but “The Phenom” suffered an injury and was pulled from the event. Silva’s coach Andre Dida questioned the legitimacy of Belfort’s injury prior to fight night during an interview with MMAFighting.com.

