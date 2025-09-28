UFC Perth Results: Neil Magny stops Jake Matthews (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
Neil Magny

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Neil Magny.

Matthews (22-7 MMA) most previously competed inside of the Octagon this past July, where he defeated Chidi Njokuani by first-round submission (see that here). Prior to that, the Aussie was coming off back-to-back decision wins over Francisco Prado and Phillip Rowe.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (30-13 MMA) was last seen in action one month ago, where he scored a TKO victory over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. The win was preceded by back-to-back stoppage losses against Carlos Prates and Michael Morales.

Round one of this welterweight matchup begins and both men throw out long punches to get things started. Neil Magny with a low kick. Jake Matthews counters with a right hand. Magny recovers and flicks out his jab. Matthews with a hard calf kick in return. Matthews with a low kick and then digs a left hand to the liver. Magny replies with a jab. Neil shoots in deep for a double leg. Matthews tries to defend and jumps on a guillotine. Magny fights the hands to alleviate the pressure, but he cannot fight off the choke. Jake Matthews rolls him over to full mount. He squeezes with all his weight, and Magny relaxes, and his right arm starts to fall to the side. The referee waves the fight off right at the bell for a technical submission. He then goes back on his original ruling, and we will somehow get to see a second round.

Round two begins and Jake Matthews quickly starts to impose his grappling game. ‘The Celtic Kid’ snatches up a mounted triangle. The referee is watching on closely. Neil Magny somehow manages to break out of the hold, wow! However, Matthews is still on his back and delivering strikes. Jake softens up the midsection and moves to half guard. He looks for an arm-triangle choke. It is not there. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Neil Magny is able to scramble up to his feet after giving up an early takedown. The veteran unloads a good combination. Jake Matthews is hurt. Magny drags him to the ground and then locks up a d’arce choke. This is tight. The fight is all over! WOW! What a comeback for Magny.

Official UFC Perth Results: Neil Magny def. Jake Matthews via submission (D’Arce choke) at 3:08 of Round 3

Who would you like to see Magny fight next following his submisson victory over Matthews this evening in Australia?

Navajo Stirling, UFC Perth, Results, UFC

UFC Perth Results: Navajo Stirling defeats Rodolfo Bellato (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
UFC Perth, Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes, Results, UFC
dominick reyes

UFC Perth: ‘Ulberg vs. Reyes’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

The Octagon returns to Australia for tonight’s UFC Perth event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev is more intrigued by UFC Perth headliner than key UFC 320 bout

Dylan Bowker - September 26, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev lords over the UFC light heavyweight division, and while his next challenger is locked in, he does have a clear interest in a pair of upcoming high-stakes clashes at 205 pounds. Ankalaev will defend his belt against the man he claimed it from, Alex Pereira, in the headliner of UFC 320 on October 4th.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser
UFC

Tom Aspinall will get a "spectacular win and finish" over Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, says Martin Buday

Dylan Bowker - September 26, 2025

Tom Aspinall prepares to defend his crown against Ciryl Gane next month, and a frequent training partner of the former has weighed in on the bout. Aspinall aims to make the first defense of his heavyweight title against a former interim champion in Gane at UFC 321 on October 25th.

Alexander Volkanovski press conference
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski suggests next UFC fight won't happen until 2026, Lerone Murphy reacts

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski’s 2025 schedule inside the Octagon may have ended back in April.

Joe Rogan and Dricus du Plessis

Joe Rogan shares grim outlook for Dricus du Plessis' chances of avenging loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 322's Islam Makhachev won't make the same mistake Belal Muhammad did, says JDM

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev to make the same error that Belal Muhammad made.

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Henry Cejudo believes Ronda Rousey returning to UFC is possible

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes his fellow Olympian Ronda Rousey could potentially return to the UFC in the future.

Merab Dvalishvili defends takedown Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili goes off on "spoiled" Umar Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has gone on a rant about rival Umar Nurmagomedov as tensions continue to grow between the two.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev claims he no longer respects Alex Pereira following UFC PI incident

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has said he doesn’t respect Alex Pereira in the wake of their UFC Performance Institute run-in.