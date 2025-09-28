UFC Perth Results: Neil Magny stops Jake Matthews (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Neil Magny.

Matthews (22-7 MMA) most previously competed inside of the Octagon this past July, where he defeated Chidi Njokuani by first-round submission (see that here). Prior to that, the Aussie was coming off back-to-back decision wins over Francisco Prado and Phillip Rowe.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (30-13 MMA) was last seen in action one month ago, where he scored a TKO victory over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. The win was preceded by back-to-back stoppage losses against Carlos Prates and Michael Morales.

Round one of this welterweight matchup begins and both men throw out long punches to get things started. Neil Magny with a low kick. Jake Matthews counters with a right hand. Magny recovers and flicks out his jab. Matthews with a hard calf kick in return. Matthews with a low kick and then digs a left hand to the liver. Magny replies with a jab. Neil shoots in deep for a double leg. Matthews tries to defend and jumps on a guillotine. Magny fights the hands to alleviate the pressure, but he cannot fight off the choke. Jake Matthews rolls him over to full mount. He squeezes with all his weight, and Magny relaxes, and his right arm starts to fall to the side. The referee waves the fight off right at the bell for a technical submission. He then goes back on his original ruling, and we will somehow get to see a second round.

Round two begins and Jake Matthews quickly starts to impose his grappling game. ‘The Celtic Kid’ snatches up a mounted triangle. The referee is watching on closely. Neil Magny somehow manages to break out of the hold, wow! However, Matthews is still on his back and delivering strikes. Jake softens up the midsection and moves to half guard. He looks for an arm-triangle choke. It is not there. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Neil Magny is able to scramble up to his feet after giving up an early takedown. The veteran unloads a good combination. Jake Matthews is hurt. Magny drags him to the ground and then locks up a d’arce choke. This is tight. The fight is all over! WOW! What a comeback for Magny.

Official UFC Perth Results: Neil Magny def. Jake Matthews via submission (D’Arce choke) at 3:08 of Round 3

Who would you like to see Magny fight next following his submisson victory over Matthews this evening in Australia?