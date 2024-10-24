Jake Hadley opens up on recent UFC departure
Former UFC fighter Jake Hadley has opened up on his recent departure from the promotion.
For the longest time, it felt as if Jake Hadley had the potential to become a real player in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, things never quite clicked into place for him. Following a run of 3-4 in the promotion, including a loss to Cameron Smotherman last weekend, he was not re-signed to a new contract.
RELATED: Jake Hadley sounds off on “clown” Muhammad Mokaev for UFC 304 shenanigans: “He sucker punched Manel Kape and all these geezers”
Some felt as if it was the right move, whereas others wanted to see him being given another chance. Either way, he’s still young at the age of 28, and he has time to build himself back up if he wants to make another run at the UFC.
During a recent series of tweets, Hadley gave his own side of the story.
I wasn't cut my contract came to an end took 2 big risks my last 2 fights being a company man and it bit me on the arse. Took block head on a weeks notice but missed the weight which was obviously held against me then took cam on 3 days notice after originally training for a….
— Jake 'White Kong' Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) October 23, 2024
Hadley opens up
“I wasn’t cut my contract came to an end took 2 big risks my last 2 fights being a company man and it bit me on the arse. Took block head on a weeks notice but missed the weight which was obviously held against me. Then took cam on 3 days notice after originally training for a wrestling based opponent. I understand cam didn’t do a camp but everyone’s ready always for 3x5s cmon I proven that vs block head took the fight on baby’s due date because fight was offered and didn’t wanna say no to the ufc and be a company man but ohh well. If I choose to work my Way back to the UFC I know I can do that again no problem.”
What do you believe should be next for Jake Hadley in MMA? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jake Hadley UFC