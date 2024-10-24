Jake Hadley opens up on recent UFC departure

Former UFC fighter Jake Hadley has opened up on his recent departure from the promotion.

For the longest time, it felt as if Jake Hadley had the potential to become a real player in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, things never quite clicked into place for him. Following a run of 3-4 in the promotion, including a loss to Cameron Smotherman last weekend, he was not re-signed to a new contract.

RELATED: Jake Hadley sounds off on “clown” Muhammad Mokaev for UFC 304 shenanigans: “He sucker punched Manel Kape and all these geezers”

Some felt as if it was the right move, whereas others wanted to see him being given another chance. Either way, he’s still young at the age of 28, and he has time to build himself back up if he wants to make another run at the UFC.

During a recent series of tweets, Hadley gave his own side of the story.