Dustin Poirier thinks Ilia Topuria’s KO prediction of Max Holloway is “almost impossible”

Dustin Poirier has questioned whether or not Ilia Topuria is capable of one-punch KO’ing Max Holloway at UFC 308.

On Saturday night, Ilia Topuria will defend his UFC featherweight championship against Max Holloway. In the eyes of many, this is the most fascinating fight on the calendar in mixed martial arts. No matter which way you slice it, this one has the potential to be a Fight of the Year contender.

While Holloway may be the veteran and BMF champion, Topuria is still considered to be the favorite after what he did to Alexander Volkanovski. Of course, the idea of him doing the same to Holloway is near enough unthinkable for some.

Topuria even suggested recently that he could knock Max out with relative ease. Dustin Poirier, a former foe of Holloway, disagrees.