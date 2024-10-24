Dustin Poirier thinks Ilia Topuria’s KO prediction of Max Holloway is “almost impossible”
Dustin Poirier has questioned whether or not Ilia Topuria is capable of one-punch KO’ing Max Holloway at UFC 308.
On Saturday night, Ilia Topuria will defend his UFC featherweight championship against Max Holloway. In the eyes of many, this is the most fascinating fight on the calendar in mixed martial arts. No matter which way you slice it, this one has the potential to be a Fight of the Year contender.
While Holloway may be the veteran and BMF champion, Topuria is still considered to be the favorite after what he did to Alexander Volkanovski. Of course, the idea of him doing the same to Holloway is near enough unthinkable for some.
Topuria even suggested recently that he could knock Max out with relative ease. Dustin Poirier, a former foe of Holloway, disagrees.
Poirier’s view on Topuria’s KO prediction
“To go out there and one-punch Max is going to be almost impossible, I think,” Poirier said on “The Bohnfire” podcast with MMA Junkie senior reporter Mike Bohn. “It can happen, for sure. But I don’t think it will.”
“This is a big test,” Poirier said. “If he goes in there and beats Max or lasts with Max in the volume game and outpoints him, outfights him technically on the feet – that’s going to say so much about Ilia and where he’s going to go.
“I can’t pick against Max. I could see Topuria winning, but just Max, the experience and the championship fights he’s been in.”
Do you believe Ilia Topuria will be able to knock Max Holloway out this weekend at UFC 308? If so, how quickly can he get it done? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
