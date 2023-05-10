Jairzinho Rozenstruik doesn’t think Jailton Almeida brings “anything different to the table,” vows to KO him at UFC Charlotte: “I touch him, the fight is over”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has a ton of confidence heading into his UFC Charlotte main event fight against Jailton Almeida.

Rozenstruik and Almeida were originally booked as the co-main event, but the UFC decided to promote them to headliner status. While Jairzinho isn’t sure why the switch was made, he is glad to be headlining another card as he knows it’s big for his career and star power.

“I really don’t know what happened, but it’s a big deal. Another headlining fight and it’s a big fight, and I’m looking forward to May 13… If you are headlining, it means a lot. Your name is out there, people get to know you more, it’s on ABC, I’m looking forward to it and of course, I’m happy I’m back in action again and in the main event,” Rozenstruik said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Rozenstruik enters his fifth UFC main event coming off a 23-second knockout win over Chris Daukaus. After the win, he wasn’t sure what would be next for him but was surprised when he was offered Almeida.

Rozenstruik knows the UFC is high on Almeida, but admits he was hoping for a higher-ranked opponent. Regardless, he is eager to derail the Brazilian’s hype.

“He wins, as long as you win it’s promising,” Rozenstruik explained. “Right now he has to face me and I’m a different type of fighter, I’m looking forward to putting heat on him and winning this fight… I was surprised, I thought I was working my way back and thought I would fight a higher-ranked guy but if the UFC wants this fight, then this fight is happening.”

Once Jairzinho Rozensturik began studying Jailton Almeida, he knows the Brazilian won’t want to stand with him at all. Instead, he’s well aware that Almeida is going to shoot for takedowns early and often.

“He doesn’t bring anything different to the table than my other opponents, everyone wants to take me down. I have been working on my defense as well, so we will see what he brings. It’s the same thing all the time,” Rozenstruik said.

With Rozenstruik expecting Almeida to shoot for takedowns often at UFC Charlotte, he is confident he will be able to stuff them and keep it standing.

On the feet, Rozenstruik knows he is much better and believes once Almeida makes a mistake, he will land something big and get the KO win.

“Any mistake he makes, I’ll fire on him, and I can drop him. He will go for the takedown, he will shoot and do his thing, and I will be there to stop him, and I’ll hit him. He’ll do what everybody tries to do,” Rozenstruik said. “As soon as I touch people they go down, he doesn’t have an iron chin, he makes a mistake, I touch him, the fight is over, pretty easy, that’s it.”

If Rozesntruik does KO Almeida and pulls off the upset, he hopes he can get another main event against a top-five guy next time out.

“If I stay where I am at and I beat him, if I can get one more fight into the top five that makes a lot of sense. But I beat this guy, hopefully, I can get a ranked guy ahead of me to get me into the top five, that is where I am looking,” Rozenstruik concluded.

Do you think Jairzinho Rozenstruik can KO Jailton Almeida at UFC Charlotte?