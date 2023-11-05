UFC Fight Night 231 Results: Jailton Almeida defeats Derrick Lewis (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Fight Night 231 results, including the main event between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis.

Almeida (19-2 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a fourteen-fight winning streak, with his five most recent victories coming under the UFC banner. In his most recent effort this past May, the Brazilian submission specialist picked up a first-round stoppage victory over perennial contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis (27-11 MMA) last competed at July’s UFC 291 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima. That win snapped a three-fight losing streak for ‘The Black Beast’, as Lewis had previously suffered stoppage losses to Tai Tuivasa, Sergei Pavlovich and Sergey Spivak respectively.

Round one of tonight’s UFC Fight Night 231 main event begins and Jailton Almeida comes forward with a low kick. Derrick Lewis returns fire with a body kick. Almeida with a high kick and then shoots in for a takedown. Lewis is able to defend at first, but Almeida eventually slams him down to the canvas. He lands in side control and then immediately moves to full mount. Jailton is looking to lock up an arm triangle. ‘The Black Beast’ breaks the hold but remains mounted. Three minutes remain in the opening frame. Lewis looks to buck, but Almeida holds position. Derrick Lewis attempts to scramble but gives up his back. Jailton Almeida looking for a rear-naked choke. Lewis scrambles again and this time gets off of his back. He lands a few shots before being tripped back down to the floor. Once again, Almeida easily passes back into the full mount position. Jailton locks in another arm triangle choke but once again Lewis manages to break free. Almeida opts to go for some ground and pound now. He has thirty seconds to work. A big right and then a left for Almeida. ‘The Black Beast’ gets to his feet and lands a few body shots before being taken down right at the horn. We move to the second round.

Round two of the UFC Sao Paulo main event begins and Derrick Lewis comes forward looking for any opening. He attempts a jumping high kick but is misses the mark. Lewis leaps in with a big right that partially connects, but his forward momentum results in an easy takedown for Jailton Almedia. The Brazilian instantly move to full mount and then proceeds to take the back of ‘The Black Beast’. Back to full mount and Almeida looks to lock up an arm triangle choke. Lewis attempts to scramble but gives up his back. Almeida begins working some ground and pound after receiving a warning from the referee. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Derrick Lewis comes charging forward with a huge flurry. He lands a decent uppercut as Jailton Almeida attempts to shoot. The Brazilian closes the distance and looks to shoot again. Lewis just misses with a massive uppercut, but it leads to him being taken back down. Jailton immediately moves to full mount position. He is deciding to strike this time around. Lewis scrambles and is able to switch the position. He lands a big left. Almeida looks to sweep. He traps a leg and then proceeds to take back top position. He begins landing some good ground and pound shots. Those strikes force Lewis to give up his back. Jailton has 45 seconds to work. He is now in side control but not doing much. A few short rights from Almeida. He lands a some big punches to close out the round.

LEWIS WENT FOR THE FLYING KNEE AGAIN 😅 #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/hRH5dec2Mt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2023

Round four of the UFC Sao Paulo headliner begins and Jailton Almeida lands a low kick. He shoots in for a takedown. ‘The Black Beast’ with some punches before eventually hitting the floor again. The Brazilian immediately move to full mount and has four minutes to work from the dominant position. He switches to side control. Derrick Lewis looks to scramble but winds up giving up his back. Almeida immediately looks for a rear-naked choke, but Lewis defends it well. 90 seconds remain in the round. Almeida moves back to full mount and has forty seconds left to work. He lands a couple of hammer fists. Lewis rolls and gives up his back. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Derrick Lewis throws a straight right. Jailton Almeida lands a low kick. He shoots for a takedown and is in deep. Lewis doing his best to keep the fight standing and is able to do so. Almeida immediately shoots again and this time he is able to score with the double leg.

Official UFC Fight Night 231 Results: Jailton Almeida def. Derrick Lewis by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-45)

Who would you like to see Almeida fight next following his win over Lewis this evening in Sao Paulo?