Pros react after Jailton Almeida defeats Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo

By Chris Taylor - November 4, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night 231 event was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis.

Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis

Almeida (20-2 MMA) entered the contest sporting a fourteen-fight winning streak, with his five most recent victories coming under the UFC banner. In his most previous effort this past May, the Brazilian submission ace picked up a first-round stoppage victory over perennial division contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis (27-12 MMA) had last competed at July’s UFC 291 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima. That win had snapped a three-fight losing streak for ‘The Black Beast’, as Lewis had previously suffered stoppage losses to Tai Tuivasa, Sergei Pavlovich and Sergey Spivak respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night 231 main event resulted in a dominant performance for the hometown favorite. Jailton Almeida was able to take Derrick Lewis down early and often, passing to the full mount position with ease. However, despite having control and dominant positions throughout the contest, the Brazilian was unable to score a finish. Almeida attempted multiple submission attempts, but Lewis showed impressive defense and resolve to go the entire twenty-five minutes.

Official UFC Fight Night 231 Results: Jailton Almeida def. Derrick Lewis by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Almeida vs. Lewis’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jailton Almeida defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo:

Who would you like to see Jailton Almeida fight next following his win over Derrick Lewis this evening in Sao Paulo?

