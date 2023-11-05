Pros react after Jailton Almeida defeats Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night 231 event was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis.

Almeida (20-2 MMA) entered the contest sporting a fourteen-fight winning streak, with his five most recent victories coming under the UFC banner. In his most previous effort this past May, the Brazilian submission ace picked up a first-round stoppage victory over perennial division contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis (27-12 MMA) had last competed at July’s UFC 291 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima. That win had snapped a three-fight losing streak for ‘The Black Beast’, as Lewis had previously suffered stoppage losses to Tai Tuivasa, Sergei Pavlovich and Sergey Spivak respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night 231 main event resulted in a dominant performance for the hometown favorite. Jailton Almeida was able to take Derrick Lewis down early and often, passing to the full mount position with ease. However, despite having control and dominant positions throughout the contest, the Brazilian was unable to score a finish. Almeida attempted multiple submission attempts, but Lewis showed impressive defense and resolve to go the entire twenty-five minutes.

Official UFC Fight Night 231 Results: Jailton Almeida def. Derrick Lewis by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Almeida vs. Lewis’ below:

If Lewis doesn’t extend and throws short punches in bunches he can win!!! But if not 😬 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 5, 2023

Texas stand up LFG knockout king #UFCSP — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 5, 2023

Those are some big boys 😅 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 5, 2023

Almeida has shown a Khamzat like ability so far in his UFC career. Style and dual weight classes. #UFCSaoPaulo — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 5, 2023

Bro got the UF from his glove stuck to head lol — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 5, 2023

Almeida is completely exhausted — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 5, 2023

When you never training grappling 🤦‍♂️ — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 5, 2023

Does Almeida not have hands or he knows his best plan is to just smother Lewis for 25 minutes? — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 5, 2023

Has no one ever taught Almeida how to ground and pound?? — Funky (@Benaskren) November 5, 2023

Please don’t try to wrestle with him Lewis. And he tried and now he is mounted…. Again. I’m in shock 😂 #UFCSaoPaulo — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 5, 2023

give him a pillow 🤦‍♂️ — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 5, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Jailton Almeida defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo:

At least we had the Darby fight tonight to give us some action — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 5, 2023

That was not it. #UFCSaoPaulo — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 5, 2023

Fight of the night — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) November 5, 2023

Who would you like to see Jailton Almeida fight next following his win over Derrick Lewis this evening in Sao Paulo?