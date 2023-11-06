Jailton Almeida responds to criticism over his “cautious” performance against Derrick Lewis at UFC São Paulo

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida has responded to criticism over his performance against Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo.

Last weekend, Jailton Almeida dominated Derrick Lewis in their heavyweight main event and secured a blockbuster decision victory. In doing so, he firmly established himself as one of the top contenders in the world in that division.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER JAILTON ALMEIDA DEFEATS DERRICK LEWIS AT UFC SAO PAULO

With that being said, there are still plenty of questions that need to be answered when it comes to his style. It’s not an overstatement to say that there’s been a lot of criticism of the Brazilian as a result of the nature of his win, with many calling it boring.

In the post-fight press conference, Almeida made sure to address these comments.