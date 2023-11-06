Armen Petrosyan’s management claims their fighter was “seriously poisoned” ahead of fight at UFC São Paulo

Armen Petrosyan’s management has claimed that he may have been poisoned ahead of UFC Sao Paulo last weekend. On Saturday night, Armen Petrosyan was scheduled to go head to head with Rodolfo Vieira. Unfortunately, the bout fell through at the last minute, with Petrosyan reportedly suffering an illness backstage at the arena. RELATED: UFC VEGAS 58 RESULTS: CAIO BORRALHO DEFEATS ARMEN PETROSYAN (HIGHLIGHTS) Ever since then, fans have been concerned over the health of Petrosyan – as you can imagine. While he does appear to be on the mend, his management team revealed that he may have suffered some kind of poisoning in a since-deleted Instagram post. Armen Petrosyan was ‘poisoned’ in Brazil and this led to his fight with Rodolfo Vieira being cancelled 😳#UFCSP pic.twitter.com/1pkK7Q9ztp — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) November 5, 2023

Petrosyan’s troubles

“Why was Armen Petrosyan’s fight canceled? Shortly before the duel, Armen felt bad. He was seriously poisoned in Brazil,” the management company wrote. “Sugar has dropped sharply. It should be noted that the same poisoning happened to Roman Kopylov. There is even a suspicion from what products. Armenians have an even more serious situation. It’s good that UFC matchmakers in the face of Mick Maynard, appreciate Armen. More than a couple of days ago, there was a case: UFC informed Petrosyan that his opponent Vieira is out. And a striker was offered instead.

“Our fighter did not refuse and accepted a new match-up. Nevertheless…[it was] reported that Vieira was ready and he would be the one to come out. And now that such a situation has happened to Armen, UFC said they are waiting for his recovery and are ready to give a new duel or reschedule this confrontation in a time acceptable to the Armenian fighter. Sugar is returning to normal now.”

