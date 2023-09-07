WATCH | Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou faceoff ahead of boxing match in October

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou had a faceoff ahead of their highly-anticipated boxing match on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia.

With the fight still over a month away, the two held a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to help promote the fight. Although Fury is a sizeable betting favorite, the fight is still intriguing as Ngannou has legit one-punch KO power.

Following the press conference, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou had a faceoff and the Brit took his shirt off as he was taller than the former UFC champion. The faceoff didn’t get too intense but both sized each other up to really get a feel for one another before their match next month.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou face off ahead of their clash in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/JutIwZOOVx — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) September 7, 2023

During the press conference, Tyson Fury also had nothing but praise for Francis Ngannou. Fury heard all the comments that Ngannou was fumbling the bag by leaving the UFC and revealed the former UFC champ is set to make $10 million for this bout.

“Colossal, colossal event. You got me and Francis Ngannou here, the former UFC (champion). Everyone said he was an idiot for walking away from the UFC and now all of a sudden he’s a genius, isn’t he? Guy’s about to make 10 million dollars, come on! Egg in their face. Francis is going to make that bag, rich,” Fury said during the press conference.

Tyson Fury enters this fight against Francis Ngannou with a record of 33-0-1 and is coming off a 10th-round TKO win over Derek Cisora back in December to retain his WBC heavyweight title. In his career, Fury holds notable wins over Deontay Wilder, twice, Otto Wallin, Tom Schwarz, Wladimir Klitschko, and Dillian Whyte.

Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, will be making his boxing debut against Fury on October 28 in Saudi Arabia. In MMA, Ngannou was the former UFC heavyweight champ and went 17-3 and had notable wins over Stipe Miocic, Ciryl Gane, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes, twice.