Dana White details why Jared Gordon was pulled from UFC Vegas 74: “You should have shown at least the company and your opponent some respect”

UFC president Dana White has spoken candidly about why Jared Gordon was pulled from his fight against Jim Miller.

Last weekend, Jared Gordon was set to return to the Octagon. He was scheduled to take on Jim Miller, just a few weeks on from his controversial fight with Bobby Green that left him with a concussion following an accidental headbutt. Unfortunately, that same injury was revealed by Gordon earlier on in the week. This caused his bout being pulled from the card.

RELATED: JIM MILLER RECEIVES NEW OPPONENT FOR SATURDAY’S UFC VEGAS 74 EVENT AFTER JARED GORDON WAS FORCED TO WITHDRAW

As you can imagine, there was a lot of controversy surrounding this move. The majority of fans and pundits highlighted that Gordon probably shouldn’t have been booked in the first place, and that the UFC should’ve done a better job of keeping an eye on him.

During a recent media scrum, Dana White had the following to say.

“When you come in here on press day, and you announce that you had a concussion six weeks ago, and you healed yourself from the concussion, you’re done,” White said. “We’re not going to let you fight with a [concussion]; yeah, we pulled them because he should have told us that six weeks ago.

“You know what I mean?” White continued. “You should have shown at least the company and your opponent some respect, and at least did that six weeks ago. You’re not an f—king doctor. You didn’t cure yourself from a concussion.