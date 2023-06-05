Dana White details why Jared Gordon was pulled from UFC Vegas 74: “You should have shown at least the company and your opponent some respect”

By Harry Kettle - June 5, 2023

UFC president Dana White has spoken candidly about why Jared Gordon was pulled from his fight against Jim Miller.

Jared Gordon

Last weekend, Jared Gordon was set to return to the Octagon. He was scheduled to take on Jim Miller, just a few weeks on from his controversial fight with Bobby Green that left him with a concussion following an accidental headbutt. Unfortunately, that same injury was revealed by Gordon earlier on in the week. This caused his bout being pulled from the card.

RELATED: JIM MILLER RECEIVES NEW OPPONENT FOR SATURDAY’S UFC VEGAS 74 EVENT AFTER JARED GORDON WAS FORCED TO WITHDRAW

As you can imagine, there was a lot of controversy surrounding this move. The majority of fans and pundits highlighted that Gordon probably shouldn’t have been booked in the first place, and that the UFC should’ve done a better job of keeping an eye on him.

During a recent media scrum, Dana White had the following to say.

“When you come in here on press day, and you announce that you had a concussion six weeks ago, and you healed yourself from the concussion, you’re done,” White said. “We’re not going to let you fight with a [concussion]; yeah, we pulled them because he should have told us that six weeks ago.

“You know what I mean?” White continued. “You should have shown at least the company and your opponent some respect, and at least did that six weeks ago. You’re not an f—king doctor. You didn’t cure yourself from a concussion.

White hits out at Gordon

“So what did he do?” White added. “Did he get a concussion? Was he self-diagnosed? Or did he go to a doctor, and did a doctor diagnose him with a concussion? You have to be honest when you get injuries. And of course, the minute we hear about it – no fight is worth keeping on if it’s going to risk somebody’s health. Safety, longevity, whatever it might be, we will pull you out in 2.5 seconds.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with Dana White? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

