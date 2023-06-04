Pros react after Amir Albazi defeats Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 event was headlined by a key flyweight contest featuring Kai Kara-France taking on Amir Albazi.

Kara-France (24-11 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 277, where he had suffered a TKO loss to Brandon Moreno in a bout for the promotion‘s interim flyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Don’t Blink’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included knockout victories over Rogerio Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt.

Meanwhile, Amir Albazi (17-1 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Alessandro Costa this past December. ‘The Prince’ had gone 4-0 inside of the Octagon prior to tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 main event went the full twenty-five minutes. It was a back-and-forth affair that many fans and analysts had tied 2-2 headed into the fifth and final round. Although Kai Kara-France appeared to land the better volume of strikes throughout the final five minutes, it did not prove to be enough to get him the victory. Two of the three judges in attendance scored the contest in favor of Albazi, who walked away with the split decision win.

Official UFC Vegas 74 Results: Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Kara-France vs. Albazi’ below:

Let’s go @AmirAlbazi this for all of us 🙏🏾❤️ — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 4, 2023

Already dropped him 3x and finished this man by this time… #UFCVegas74 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023

So are we all agreeing I get next shot or what? 🤔 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023

3-2 Kara France that’s the score #UFCVegas74 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 4, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Amir Albazi defeating Kai Kara-France:

What? 👀 no fricken way — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 4, 2023

Don’t even want to say it but deez Judges man 🤷‍♂️ — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) June 4, 2023

Well then… — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 4, 2023

I was wrong #UFCVegas74 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 4, 2023

Nah bro…

Fuck yous!!! — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023

Tf is that decision 😂 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) June 4, 2023

Head up uce @kaikarafrance. — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 4, 2023

Also let’s fix the rankings for the flyweight division… KKF won that fight btw. — Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023

There wasn’t more damage from kai it was close relax haters — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023

Who would you like to see Amir Albazi fight next following his split decision victory over Kai Kara-France in tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 main event?