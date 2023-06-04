Pros react after Amir Albazi defeats Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 event was headlined by a key flyweight contest featuring Kai Kara-France taking on Amir Albazi.
Kara-France (24-11 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 277, where he had suffered a TKO loss to Brandon Moreno in a bout for the promotion‘s interim flyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Don’t Blink’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included knockout victories over Rogerio Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt.
Meanwhile, Amir Albazi (17-1 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Alessandro Costa this past December. ‘The Prince’ had gone 4-0 inside of the Octagon prior to tonight’s affair.
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 main event went the full twenty-five minutes. It was a back-and-forth affair that many fans and analysts had tied 2-2 headed into the fifth and final round. Although Kai Kara-France appeared to land the better volume of strikes throughout the final five minutes, it did not prove to be enough to get him the victory. Two of the three judges in attendance scored the contest in favor of Albazi, who walked away with the split decision win.
Official UFC Vegas 74 Results: Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Kara-France vs. Albazi’ below:
Main event time 🍿 #UFCVegas74
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 4, 2023
Let’s go @AmirAlbazi this for all of us 🙏🏾❤️
— Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 4, 2023
Already dropped him 3x and finished this man by this time… #UFCVegas74
— Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023
So are we all agreeing I get next shot or what? 🤔
— Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023
3-2 Kara France that’s the score #UFCVegas74
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 4, 2023
Post-fight reactions to Amir Albazi defeating Kai Kara-France:
What? 👀 no fricken way
— Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 4, 2023
Don’t even want to say it but deez Judges man 🤷♂️
— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) June 4, 2023
Well then…
— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 4, 2023
I was wrong #UFCVegas74
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 4, 2023
Nah bro…
Fuck yous!!!
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023
Tf is that decision 😂
— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) June 4, 2023
Head up uce @kaikarafrance.
— Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 4, 2023
Also let’s fix the rankings for the flyweight division… KKF won that fight btw.
— Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023
There wasn’t more damage from kai it was close relax haters
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023
Who would you like to see Amir Albazi fight next following his split decision victory over Kai Kara-France in tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 main event?
