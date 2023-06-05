Roy Jones Jr explains what’s wrong with the current state of Boxing: “Everybody’s scared to lose”

Former heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr has given his thoughts on what’s wrong with the current state of boxing.

Within the realm of combat sports, we’ve seen many elite heavyweights come and go over the years – and Roy Jones Jr falls into that category. He’s one of the most fascinating characters in boxing history, with his most recent outing being a decision loss to Anthony Pettis.

RELATED: GAMEBRED BOXING 4 RESULTS: ANTHONY PETTIS DEFEATS ROY JONES JR BY MAJORITY DECISION (HIGHLIGHTS)

As is the case with many figures in the sport, he has some opinions on the current landscape of boxing. Many believe that we are no longer in the golden era, and for good reason, with some pointing towards the inability to make big fights as well as poor judging.

Jones Jr, meanwhile, has a theory of his own, as he expressed during a recent press conference.