VIDEO | Israel Adesanya involved in New Zealand road rage incident: “I’m begging you to fight me!”

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya nearly had to use his striking prowess on the streets of New Zealand during a recent road-side altercation.

Adesanya’s UFC Octagon return fell short last month as he fell to UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis by submission. It was Adesanya’s first UFC fight since a shocking loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Despite losses in three of his last four fights, Adesanya remains focused on a potential return to the cage. In the meantime, he’s enjoying some time off to regroup both physically and mentally.

But, a casual drive in New Zealand nearly turned into a physical brawl as Adesanya got into it with another driver. Adesanya could be heard trading barbs with another man, at one point yelling “I’m begging you to fight me!”.