VIDEO | Israel Adesanya involved in New Zealand road rage incident: “I’m begging you to fight me!”
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya nearly had to use his striking prowess on the streets of New Zealand during a recent road-side altercation.
Adesanya’s UFC Octagon return fell short last month as he fell to UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis by submission. It was Adesanya’s first UFC fight since a shocking loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.
Despite losses in three of his last four fights, Adesanya remains focused on a potential return to the cage. In the meantime, he’s enjoying some time off to regroup both physically and mentally.
But, a casual drive in New Zealand nearly turned into a physical brawl as Adesanya got into it with another driver. Adesanya could be heard trading barbs with another man, at one point yelling “I’m begging you to fight me!”.
Road rager tries to coax Israel Adesanya into a brawl
Watch the altercation between Adesanya and the other driver below.
🚨| Israel Adesanya was seemingly involved in a road rage incident, in New Zealand. 😬#MMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/oHAYyZAtnK
— MMA Frenzy (@mma_frenzy) September 5, 2024
As of this writing, it’s uncertain how the incident concluded, although it appears that cooler heads prevailed between Adesanya and the other driver.
Adesanya is recognized as one of the greatest UFC middleweights of all time after multiple stints as the division’s titleholder. Before losses to Alex Pereira and Strickland, Adesanya was unblemished as the middleweight champion, defending the belt against the likes of Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker.
Adesanya is in a peculiar spot at this point in his combat sports career. He’s repeatedly teased retirement, although he’s seemed to pivot on that stance.
Fighters like Adesanya and his former rival Strickland have dealt with road ragers in recent years. But, luckily, no verbal squabbles have turned physical.
Despite Adesanya’s recent struggles in the Octagon, the man involved in the above incident avoided a devastating mistake. Road rage impacts all of us, whether you’re an athlete or not.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Israel Adesanya UFC