Aaron Canarte eager to bounce back at Shamil Gasanov’s expense

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 29, 2024

Aaron Canarte is on a mission to rebound from the first loss of his professional career. 

Aaron Canarte

The Ecuadorian gets the opportunity to do so at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. There, he faces #5-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov in a three-round duel. It airs live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, August 2.

“Tommy Gun” arrived in ONE Championship last year with substantial hype, boasting an unblemished 10-0 record.

However, his promotional debut in July 2023 ended in a first-round TKO setback to Akbar Abdullaev.

It was a humbling experience for the 27-year-old fighter. Reflecting on the heartbreaking experience, he admitted it was hard to accept.

“It was a bit difficult because of the way that I lost and because I lost my perfect record. I didn’t want to return to training, and I took some time to rest,” he said.

The defeat prompted him to take a month off from training to regain his focus and motivation. Despite the difficult juncture, Canarte has found a silver lining.

“Now that my perfect record is gone, I know how it feels to lose and feel like I have less pressure on me,” he said.

“I think this fight will be different because I have a lot of confidence in myself, and I’m going to come forward. I’m bringing my all against Shamil Gasanov and winning this fight.”

Aaron Canarte feels he has a lot to gain against Russian foe

As he prepares to face Shamil Gasanov, Aaron Canarte is more confident than ever.

This upcoming bout is not just about redemption. It’s a chance for him to demonstrate his growth and resilience.

“I don’t have anything to lose. I’m fighting someone who’s ranked, which means that I have a lot to win but not much to lose,” he said.

“I’m focused, and I have a lot of confidence this time around. I’ve worked hard, and I’m going into this fight with a lot of confidence in my ability.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

