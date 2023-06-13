UFC champion Israel Adesanya explains why he doesn’t fancy a future move to WWE: “I like to be the author of my own story”

UFC champion Israel Adesanya is explaining why he doesn’t fancy a future move to WWE.

With Endeavor’s recent acquisition of the world’s premier pro wrestling organization, and the decision to merge the WWE and UFC under the same financial umbrella, there has been much talk about potential crossovers between the two sports in the not to distant future.

It was during a recent appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’ with Ariel Helwani that Israel Adesanya opened up about the possibility of crossing over into WWE.

The reigning middleweight champion, Adesanya, has this to say about any major collaboration in the future (h/t MMANews):

“The only thing is, I like to be the author of my own story. I’ll do a couple cameos. I’ll come from under the ring or whatever, just appear… But to be a guy that is in there and then have someone write my story, and I’m this, I’m that; I feel like it’s just not my forte. But I’ll do a few cameos.”

So there you have it, Adesanya may make a few ‘cameos’ but is not looking to become a staple in the WWE. ‘The Last Stylebender’ had previously alluded to moving to WWE following his tenure with the UFC, but it looks like that is no longer his vision.

Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) most recently defeated Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) by knockout at UFC 287 in April of this year to reclaim the middleweight crown.

According to UFC President, Dana White, Adesanya will be facing the winner of Whittaker (22-6 MMA) vs Du Plessis (19-2 MMA) next.

Robert Whittaker will take on Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 which takes place on Saturday July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Whittaker will be entering the Octagon following his most recent unanimous decision victory over Marven Vettori (19-6 MMA) last September.

Du Plessis has won 7 in a row coming into his fight with ‘The Reaper’, his most recent TKO win coming against Derek Brunson (23-9 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 285.

Are you surprised by Israel Adesanya’s comments concerning the WWE? Are you looking forward to his next fight in the Octagon?

