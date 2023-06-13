Francis Ngannou reacts after UFC President Dana White makes offer to Tyson Fury

By Susan Cox - June 13, 2023

Francis Ngannou is reacting after UFC President, Dana White, extended an offer to heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285

Just recently, White proposed an MMA fight in the Octagon between Tyson Fury and UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones in order to settle who’s the ‘baddest man on the planet’ debate.

Speaking to the media at UFC Fight Night, Dana White doubled down on an offer to Fury to fight Jones in the Octagon:

“We all know if Jon Jones boxed Tyson Fury, Tyson Fury wins. All these boxing guys want to talk about this and keep it in the ring. I’m telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much: If you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. And we’ll figure it out. We figured out how to pay Floyd (Mayweather), we’ll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson.”

Fury, who has 33 wins (24 by KO) and 0 losses, has also expressed an interest in either fighting Ngannou or Jones – not in the cage, but in the boxing ring.

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, who signed a lucrative deal with the PFL, is not concerned about White’s offer to Fury.

Ngannou, speaking with ‘The Schmo’ had this to say about White’s offer (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I don’t care about that. There’s a difference between what Dana White says and what Tyson Fury wants. So, as far as right now, I think we are more likely to also have that fight, but nothing has been set up yet. He’s not going to fight MMA. He’s not going to fight in the cage. He was clear about that. He’s gonna be in the ring, period.”

Continuing Ngannou spoke of his current talks with Deontay Wilder:

“We were having conversations earlier this year before they came out with the potential fight in December. So that’s why we’re gonna hold that up, in order to finish his business in December, but we were serious about a two-fight deal.”

Concluding, ‘The Predator’ said he’ll be fighting in the cage next year with the PFL, a timeline on his boxing match is yet undecided:

“Inside the cage, definitely 2024. Inside the ring, not quite sure yet. It’s still possible for this year. Nothing guaranteed, but inside the cage, early next year, PFL.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Francis Ngannou in the boxing ring?  Do you believe that Dana White can convince Tyson Fury to meet up with Jon Jones in the Octagon?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Francis Ngannou

Related

UFC President Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor hospitalizes Miami Heat mascot Burnie

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2023
Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Charles Oliveira’s historic win at UFC 289: “I'm excited for him and Islam to fight again”

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

UFC President Dana White has offered his two cents on Charles Oliveira’s UFC 289 performance and what could be next for him.

Dana White
Kamaru Usman

Dana White calls 'bulls**t' on rumored Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Zain Bando - June 10, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) won’t be challenging Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in his next fight, regardless of weight class, according to Dana White.

Francis Ngannou

Deontay Wilder explains why he wants to fight Francis Ngannou in the PFL: "I can come to yours"

Josh Evanoff - June 9, 2023

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is willing to step into the PFL smart cage.

Charles Oliveira

Dana White not committed to giving the winner of Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira the next UFC lightweight title shot: “We’ll see what happens”

Harry Kettle - June 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has not committed to giving the winner of Beneil Dariush vs Charles Oliveira the next title shot at lightweight.

Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou at the UFC Performance Institute

Deontay Wilder confirms he’s had talks about fighting Francis Ngannou: “Something that could truly happen”

Harry Kettle - June 9, 2023
Dana White, The UFC
UFC

Dana White sounds off on the scumbag and unprofessional members of the MMA Media: “F**k every one of them”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

UFC president Dana White has decided to again go after MMA media members in a recent rant.

dana white, ufc
UFC

Dana White says PFL is in a "tough position" after 10 fighters fail drug tests

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

UFC President Dana White thinks PFL is in a tough spot after 10 of their fighters recently failed drug tests.

Deontay Wilder

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall labels Deontay Wilder as the most winnable boxing match for Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2023

Tom Aspinall believes Deontay Wilder serves as a winnable fight for Francis Ngannou if he ventures into the boxing world.

Dana White, Power Slap
UFC

Dana White claims Michael Jordan is a “killer,” says Jordan would beat LeBron James in slap fight

Zain Bando - June 5, 2023

Dana White’s newfound obsession with “Power Slap,” the online reality television series launched by he and Lorenzo Fertitta in January, has taken on a life of its own.