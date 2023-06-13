Francis Ngannou reacts after UFC President Dana White makes offer to Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou is reacting after UFC President, Dana White, extended an offer to heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Just recently, White proposed an MMA fight in the Octagon between Tyson Fury and UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones in order to settle who’s the ‘baddest man on the planet’ debate.

Speaking to the media at UFC Fight Night, Dana White doubled down on an offer to Fury to fight Jones in the Octagon:

“We all know if Jon Jones boxed Tyson Fury, Tyson Fury wins. All these boxing guys want to talk about this and keep it in the ring. I’m telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much: If you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. And we’ll figure it out. We figured out how to pay Floyd (Mayweather), we’ll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson.”

Fury, who has 33 wins (24 by KO) and 0 losses, has also expressed an interest in either fighting Ngannou or Jones – not in the cage, but in the boxing ring.

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, who signed a lucrative deal with the PFL, is not concerned about White’s offer to Fury.

Ngannou, speaking with ‘The Schmo’ had this to say about White’s offer (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I don’t care about that. There’s a difference between what Dana White says and what Tyson Fury wants. So, as far as right now, I think we are more likely to also have that fight, but nothing has been set up yet. He’s not going to fight MMA. He’s not going to fight in the cage. He was clear about that. He’s gonna be in the ring, period.”

Continuing Ngannou spoke of his current talks with Deontay Wilder:

“We were having conversations earlier this year before they came out with the potential fight in December. So that’s why we’re gonna hold that up, in order to finish his business in December, but we were serious about a two-fight deal.”

Concluding, ‘The Predator’ said he’ll be fighting in the cage next year with the PFL, a timeline on his boxing match is yet undecided:

“Inside the cage, definitely 2024. Inside the ring, not quite sure yet. It’s still possible for this year. Nothing guaranteed, but inside the cage, early next year, PFL.”

