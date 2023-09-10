Pros react after Sean Strickland dethrones Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

onight’s UFC 293 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on challenger Sean Strickland.

Adesanya (24-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since reclaiming the UFC middleweight championship with a second-round knockout victory over longtime rival Alex Pereira this past April. ‘Stylebender’ had gone 4-2 over his previous six Octagon appearances, suffering losses to ‘Poatan‘ and Jan Blachowicz, while earning decision wins over Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) had entered his first career UFC title bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Abusupiyan Magomedov back in July. Prior to that, the brash American had earned a unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov in January of this year.

Tonight’s UFC 293 main event proved to be one-way traffic for Sean Strickland. The American was able to get the better of Israel Adesanya in four rounds of their five-round affair, evening dropping ‘Stylebender’ during the late stages of the opening frame (see that here). It was a tremendous performance from Strickland, one which drew the admiration of most of his peers.

Official UFC 293 Result: Sean Strickland def. Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Adesanya vs. Strickland’ below:

My man @SStricklandMMA with the opportunity to make it three f bombs in one night 🤗 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 10, 2023

its about to go down!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 10, 2023

Proud of you @SStricklandMMA. Go shock the world brother. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 10, 2023

Oozing with confidence is Izzy #ufc293 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 10, 2023

Holy shit!!! Haha did not see that. — michael (@bisping) September 10, 2023

Man whaaaaat 👀👀👀👀 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 10, 2023

Sean has a way of deflecting a lot of strikes and so far it’s working really well against Izzy’s style. #UFC293 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 10, 2023

You can be so glad I’m not the one in there with you tonight #ufc293 — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) September 10, 2023

19-18 strickland wow crazy to say!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 10, 2023

Izzy gotta hurt this kid to gain some respect. What a fight !! #UFC293 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 10, 2023

2-1 Strickland — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 10, 2023

Can’t wait to recap this main event. Something about counter fighters vs pressure fighters. #UFC293 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 10, 2023

izzy needs to clinch and wrestle its a kickboxing match!! 1-1 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 10, 2023

#UFC293 I have Sean winning so far — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) September 10, 2023

What a fight?! Strickland might win this ish! #UFC293 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) September 10, 2023

3-1 Sean. Izzy needs a finish and hasn’t really even been able to land yet. #UFC293 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 10, 2023

I can’t give @stylebenderajy round yet #UFC293. Can’t win backwards without doing damage. @SStricklandMMA has done more damage — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) September 10, 2023

Sean is fighting fantastic honestly. Could be up 3-1 but Izzy could be 2-2. Crazy sport. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 10, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Sean Strickland defeating Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293:

Congrats Sean Strickland on shocking the world! #UFC293 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 10, 2023

🤯🤯🤯 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 10, 2023

Sean won. Not doubt. Fucken wild. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 10, 2023

Tf Strickland handle that 4-1 to me lfg and new — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 10, 2023

If something looks stupid, but works, it's not stupid. I guess ;). #UFC293 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) September 10, 2023

basic and discipline wins fights congratz to Strickland — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 10, 2023

Wooooooow — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 10, 2023

The “spar only” method crowns the new ufc middleweight world champion. Well done Sean. Unlucky Izzy. Two quality operators as well as complete opposite characters facing off, where else would you get it. Incredible! What a sport. What a company! @ufc is King. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2023

Who would you like to see Sean Strickland fight next following his victory over Israel Adesanya this evening in Sydney?