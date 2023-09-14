Kamaru Usman shares some advice for Israel Adesanya following his title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293

By Harry Kettle - September 14, 2023

Kamaru Usman has offered some advice to Israel Adesanya following his shocking loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Last weekend at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Sean Strickland. It served as a huge upset, with Strickland taking home the UFC middleweight championship as a result of his triumph. In terms of what’s next, nobody really knows for sure, but the popular opinion is that ‘Stylebender’ will receive an immediate rematch at some stage.

Someone who knows what it feels like to be in this position is Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya’s close friend. In a recent interview, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ offered some advice to his fallen comrade when it comes to a possible comeback.

Usman shares advice for Adesanya

“Yes, I was definitely in his position,” Usman said. “I honestly, looking back now, I probably rushed it. I probably should have taken a little bit more time off and then I’m still guaranteed that shot to go fight for that title.”

“For Israel, as a competitor, I’m sure he’s feeling a bit of this, as well, and thinking, ‘No, this guy shouldn’t have beat me in the first place’ just like I felt,” Usman said. “This guy shouldn’t be in there with me in the first place as I felt and so you want to get it back and get that stain off you right away. But if you’re guaranteed that shot, I would like to see him take a little bit of time, enjoy life.”

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman? When do you believe we will see Israel Adesanya back in the cage? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

