Kamaru Usman shares some advice for Israel Adesanya following his title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Kamaru Usman has offered some advice to Israel Adesanya following his shocking loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Last weekend at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Sean Strickland. It served as a huge upset, with Strickland taking home the UFC middleweight championship as a result of his triumph. In terms of what’s next, nobody really knows for sure, but the popular opinion is that ‘Stylebender’ will receive an immediate rematch at some stage.

Someone who knows what it feels like to be in this position is Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya’s close friend. In a recent interview, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ offered some advice to his fallen comrade when it comes to a possible comeback.