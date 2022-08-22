Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”

Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).

Edwards became the first fighter to defeat ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in the UFC.

It was not the first time the two fighters had battled it out in the Octagon. It was way back in December of 2015 where Usman and Edwards fought, but the outcome was much different, it was Usman who defeated ‘Rocky’ by unanimous decision.

Israel Adesanya addressed the outcome of the fight on his YouTube channel saying:

“As much as I am happy for Leon, I’m more happy for team. Because, Tim, our manager, I know how much this meant to him. It’s bittersweet. I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru. But then also I know, like the rematch – they’re going to have a rematch clause or something, so I know it’s going to be in there.”

Adesanya and Usman, who were both born in Nigeria, are good friends.

Prior to the match-up, Israel Adesanya spoke on his YouTube channel saying:

“The biggest threat to Kamaru’s throne is Leon Edwards. I’m going with Kamaru because of his momentum right now. Also, I know how hard he works. Usman is a guy right now that has momentum behind him and I feel like (Edwards) is a guy that deserves this title shot because he’s been overlooked for so long. He’s not a guy that sells or that talks or whatever, but don’t be surprised if this fight looks like me versus (Kelvin) Gastelum. It’s going to be who has more heart.”

Indeed Leon Edwards did turn out to be Usman’s biggest threat.

Although it was a huge upset for Usman, and sent shockwaves through the UFC community and fans alike, it was not long before talk of a trilogy fight emerged.

As for Adesanya (23-1 MMA), he’s preparing for his upcoming fight against Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) on November 12th at UFC 281, which takes place at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Would you like to see Usman vs Edwards 3? Will you be watching Adesanya vs Pereira this coming November?

