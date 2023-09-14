Henry Cejudo explains why Israel Adesanya will “one hundred percent” get a rematch with Sean Strickland: “When you’re Dana White’s boy”

Cejudo questions Adesanya

“After losing four rounds to one, does he deserve a rematch now? No, 100 percent no,” Cejudo said. “Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it, Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe it, the rest of the whole damn world doesn’t believe it. Will he get it? One hundred percent. When you’re Dana White’s boy, when you’re his cash cow, when you’re an entertainer and when you’ve done special things like Israel and you’ve been able to kind of grow the sport, Dana White will give you that opportunity.

“My question is for you, Israel: Is it smart for you to take a fight against a guy like Sean Strickland? Is Sean Strickland the guy to come back after being dominated in a five-round fight? I didn’t see that spark in him. It was a trip. It’s not like Sean Strickland even did anything special either. He fought him the way he fought everybody else, and he was able to win.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

