Henry Cejudo explains why Israel Adesanya will “one hundred percent” get a rematch with Sean Strickland: “When you’re Dana White’s boy”
Henry Cejudo has explained why Israel Adesanya will end up receiving a rematch against Sean Strickland.
Last weekend at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Sean Strickland. It served as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, with Adesanya losing his middleweight championship as a result. In more ways than one, it was the kind of outcome that sent shockwaves through the sport of mixed martial arts.
RELATED: ERIC NICKSICK REVEALS THE UFC WAS CLOSE TO PULLING SEAN STRICKLAND FROM ISRAEL ADESANYA FIGHT DUE TO HIM PUNCHING A FAN ON THE STREET
Ever since then, many have questioned whether or not ‘Stylebender’ deserves an immediate rematch. Fans and pundits are pretty split regarding what will actually happen but in the eyes of Henry Cejudo, it’s already been decided.
Cejudo questions Adesanya
“After losing four rounds to one, does he deserve a rematch now? No, 100 percent no,” Cejudo said. “Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it, Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe it, the rest of the whole damn world doesn’t believe it. Will he get it? One hundred percent. When you’re Dana White’s boy, when you’re his cash cow, when you’re an entertainer and when you’ve done special things like Israel and you’ve been able to kind of grow the sport, Dana White will give you that opportunity.
“My question is for you, Israel: Is it smart for you to take a fight against a guy like Sean Strickland? Is Sean Strickland the guy to come back after being dominated in a five-round fight? I didn’t see that spark in him. It was a trip. It’s not like Sean Strickland even did anything special either. He fought him the way he fought everybody else, and he was able to win.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you believe we will see the rematch next? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Henry Cejudo Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC