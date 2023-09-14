Henry Cejudo explains why Israel Adesanya will “one hundred percent” get a rematch with Sean Strickland: “When you’re Dana White’s boy”

By Harry Kettle - September 14, 2023

Henry Cejudo has explained why Israel Adesanya will end up receiving a rematch against Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland

Last weekend at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Sean Strickland. It served as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, with Adesanya losing his middleweight championship as a result. In more ways than one, it was the kind of outcome that sent shockwaves through the sport of mixed martial arts.

RELATED: ERIC NICKSICK REVEALS THE UFC WAS CLOSE TO PULLING SEAN STRICKLAND FROM ISRAEL ADESANYA FIGHT DUE TO HIM PUNCHING A FAN ON THE STREET

Ever since then, many have questioned whether or not ‘Stylebender’ deserves an immediate rematch. Fans and pundits are pretty split regarding what will actually happen but in the eyes of Henry Cejudo, it’s already been decided.

Cejudo questions Adesanya

“After losing four rounds to one, does he deserve a rematch now? No, 100 percent no,” Cejudo said. “Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it, Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe it, the rest of the whole damn world doesn’t believe it. Will he get it? One hundred percent. When you’re Dana White’s boy, when you’re his cash cow, when you’re an entertainer and when you’ve done special things like Israel and you’ve been able to kind of grow the sport, Dana White will give you that opportunity.

“My question is for you, Israel: Is it smart for you to take a fight against a guy like Sean Strickland? Is Sean Strickland the guy to come back after being dominated in a five-round fight? I didn’t see that spark in him. It was a trip. It’s not like Sean Strickland even did anything special either. He fought him the way he fought everybody else, and he was able to win.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe we will see the rematch next? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad told he needs “Jesus” after dubbing UFC champion Sean Strickland as “the easiest path to double champ status”

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2023
Dana White
Randy Couture

Dana White reveals the two fighters who “tried to destroy the company” during the early days of UFC: “Two of the worst guys to ever f**king deal with”

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2023

UFC president Dana White has revealed the two fighters who he believes attempted to destroy the company back in the day.

Christos Giagos
UFC

Christos Giagos expecting a "war" against Daniel Zellhuber at Noche UFC: “I'll bring it to him”

Cole Shelton - September 13, 2023

Christos Giagos is eager to finally fight in front of fans again.

Dana White, Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC
Sean Strickland

Dana White praises newly crowned UFC champion Sean Strickland: "He's as hot as can be"

Zain Bando - September 13, 2023

Sean Strickland’s increased Instagram following post-UFC 293 has the world buzzing Less than a week after winning the UFC middleweight title in a one-sided unanimous decision against Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland’s popularity has risen in droves, which drew the attention of UFC president and newly-minted CEO Dana White.

Sean Strickland and Andrew Tate
UFC

UFC champion Sean Strickland shares his thoughts on Andrew Tate: “Here’s the thing…”

Cole Shelton - September 13, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has taken aim at Andrew Tate.

Dana White and Laura Sanko

Dana White praises Laura Sanko as being "the Ronda Rousey of commentating" after UFC 293

Cole Shelton - September 13, 2023
Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko vows to be the most "dangerous" version of herself at Noche UFC to reclaim her belt: "It's going to be no mercy"

Cole Shelton - September 13, 2023

Valentina Shevchenko is confident she will reclaim her flyweight title on Saturday at Noche UFC.

Jorge Masvidal
UFC

WATCH | Jorge Masvidal makes debut as runway model in New York City

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2023

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal was recently spotted in New York City.

Eric Nicksick and Sean Strickland
UFC

Eric Nicksick reveals the UFC was close to pulling Sean Strickland from Israel Adesanya due to him punching the fan on the street

Cole Shelton - September 13, 2023

Sean Strickland was close to not fighting at UFC 293, according to his coach Eric Nicksick.

Dana White, Power Slap
Israel Adesanya

Dana White clarifies UFC middleweight title picture: "Never once did I say we're going to do this f*cking rematch"

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2023

The UFC middleweight division isn’t short on contenders, and Dana White is well aware of it.