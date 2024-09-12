Israel Adesanya says teammate Navajo Stirling is “better than me!” after viral DWCS knockout
Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya dished high praise to Navajo Stirling after his City Kickboxing teammate’s viral win on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Adesanya most recently lost to UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 last month. Despite the loss, Adesanya remains focused on changing the course of his career and eventually earning another title shot.
Stirling earned a UFC contract by landing a left hook that floored Phillip Latu in the second round. UFC CEO Dana White wasted no time in offering the talented striker a promotion shot.
Like Adesanya, Stirling comes from an elite striking background before he made the full-time transition to MMA.
Israel Adesanya: Navajo Stirling is an evolved version of myself
During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Adesanya reacted to Stirling’s win and comparisons between them.
“Cleaned up. Everything he said he wanted to do, he done it spectacularly,” Adesanya said. “The way he was setting it up in the beginning, looked clean, won the first round. Tried to mix up his wrestling. Also fought a credible guy, tough guy…
“Navajo just caught him and dropped him, it was bad,” Adesanya continued. “Similar [styles], because we train at the same gym as well, both tall. He’s learned a lot [from] us, not just myself. If I don’t grapple with him for like two weeks, he’s already got new takedowns and scrambles. F***ing stoked for him, proud of him…I don’t want people to make comparisons, but there will be because we’re from the same gym…Navajo is his own beast and you’ll see his own style show. If you think he’s like me now, I think he’s better than me, the next version. Because of his grappling intelligence as well, which I have, but I just don’t use it. And he actually uses it.”
Sterling also has his first fight lined up at UFC Tampa later this year. He’ll reportedly face Tuco Tokkos on December 14th.
