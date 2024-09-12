Israel Adesanya says teammate Navajo Stirling is “better than me!” after viral DWCS knockout

Israel Adesanya: Navajo Stirling is an evolved version of myself

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Adesanya reacted to Stirling’s win and comparisons between them.

“Cleaned up. Everything he said he wanted to do, he done it spectacularly,” Adesanya said. “The way he was setting it up in the beginning, looked clean, won the first round. Tried to mix up his wrestling. Also fought a credible guy, tough guy…

“Navajo just caught him and dropped him, it was bad,” Adesanya continued. “Similar [styles], because we train at the same gym as well, both tall. He’s learned a lot [from] us, not just myself. If I don’t grapple with him for like two weeks, he’s already got new takedowns and scrambles. F***ing stoked for him, proud of him…I don’t want people to make comparisons, but there will be because we’re from the same gym…Navajo is his own beast and you’ll see his own style show. If you think he’s like me now, I think he’s better than me, the next version. Because of his grappling intelligence as well, which I have, but I just don’t use it. And he actually uses it.”

Sterling also has his first fight lined up at UFC Tampa later this year. He’ll reportedly face Tuco Tokkos on December 14th.