Israel Adesanya reveals what he considers to be his most perfect MMA performance

UFC star Israel Adesanya has revealed what he considers to be his most perfect performance in mixed martial arts.

Throughout the course of his career, Israel Adesanya has had his fair share of ups and downs. Of course, at the very height of his run, he was able to become a two-time UFC middleweight champion. He was also one of the biggest stars in the entire sport, carrying the division on his back for a good few years prior to the arrival of Alex Pereira.

Some of Adesanya’s victories are up there with the best we’ve ever seen in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and that doesn’t feel like an overstatement at all. He is, and has always been, an exceptionally talented fighter, even if he’s in the midst of a poor run of form.

In a recent interview, Adesanya revealed which fight he thinks best represented his abilities in the cage.

Adesanya looks back at triumph over Costa

“That (Paulo) Costa one was perfect because I think that’s my cleanest work,” Adesanya said in a Q&A at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA. “Take zero damage and do all the damage. I think that’s technically my cleanest work. But if you go back to King of the Ring or kickboxing, I have a few as well.

“But when we’re talking about the UFC, I think the Costa fight. To be honest, that was satisfying. The ‘Poatan’ one, that’s the trilogy and the f*cking story for years when I was like, ‘I can beat this guy’ but he always beats me, and I finally got him. That was really satisfying, but I’d say – Nah, the Costa one was sweet as.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

