UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye hospitalized after struggling to breathe for 3 weeks

By Curtis Calhoun - December 29, 2025
Don Frye speaks during a Q&A session at the UFC X exhibition

UFC legend Don Frye was rushed to a local hospital after persuasion from one of his former rivals inside the Octagon.

UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye is one of several combat sports legends to deal with health issues after hanging up the gloves in recent years. In 2017, Frye opened up on multiple suicide attempts and debilitating body pain he dealt with that led to him living what he described as a ‘miserable’ existence.

Luckily, Frye turned his life around and has attended numerous high-profile UFC pay-per-view events, including UFC 300 and UFC 317 last summer. But Frye continues to deal with health issues away from the Octagon, as he recently admitted he underwent treatment for severe cardiovascular issues.

Frye wasn’t sold on seeking treatment for his ailments until a home visit from former UFC rival Gary Goodridge convinced him to seek help.

Don Frye’s credits his former UFC rival for getting hospital treatment

In a recent YouTube video filmed from his hospital bed, Frye updated his fans on his health and credited a former UFC rival for noticing his ailments.

“What brought me in here is my daughter,” Frye said.

“Gary Goodridge turned on me, betrayed me, went behind my back and called the boss [LAUGHS]. The boss came over and threw me in the truck, and we got stuck here in the hospital for a few days. And I had [Atrial Fibrillation] again. They shot me up back in 2016, and it lasted almost a decade.

“I’ve been feeling like s–t the last couple years, but in the last three or four months I’ve really gone downhill. Really steady, really fast. You can tell, when [Gary] came over, I couldn’t even go out and feed the horses, [he] knew something was wrong.

“I’m feeling better,” Frye continued. “I breathe, I wasn’t getting any air in. I had 96% oxygen intake, circulation, but it just didn’t feel like it. But I’m back up to 99 or 100%. I can feel it now, I think the new medicine has kicked in. They just have to adjust it to how much I need.” (h/t MMA Mania)

Frye, 60, is expected to make a full recovery.

