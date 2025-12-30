Daniel Cormier reveals he’s open to the idea of RAF wrestling match against Jon Jones

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has confirmed that he’s open to the idea of a wrestling match against Jon Jones in Real American Freestyle.

As we know, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones aren’t exactly big fans of one another. The two have been rivals for well over a decade now, and in mixed martial arts, they competed against each other twice. Jones won on both occasions, but the rematch has since been overturned as a result of a doping violation from Jon.

Cormier went on to have a successful run in the heavyweight division, becoming a two-weight world champion, which is an accomplishment that Jones ultimately replicated years later. Fans have often wondered what a third contest between the two would look like but considering how long it’s been since DC retired, it seems pretty unlikely that we’ll ever get to see it.

Alas, in the realm of amateur wrestling, it turns out that Cormier vs Jones 3 could be a possibility after all.

Cormier welcomes idea of Jones wrestling match

“I’d wrestle the right guy,” Cormier told Josh Thomson on competing for Real American Freestyle, a startup freestyle wrestling promotion that has featured many UFC notables so far. “I’d wrestle like Jon Jones.”

“No,” Cormier responded. “I’m not wrestling Yoel Romero, bro. I wouldn’t wrestle Yoel. He’s still good, man. He’s like insanely good. I’m not wrestling with him. I’d wrestle like a Jon Jones or somebody, but not Yoel.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

If we did see Daniel Cormier go up against Jon Jones in a wrestling match, at this point in their respective careers, who do you believe would come away with the win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!