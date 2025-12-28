Israel Adesanya shares wholesome words for Alex Pereira: ‘I’m so proud of what he’s doing now’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025
Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya wants his former rival Alex Pereira to keep winning until he’s ready to retire.

Adesanya and Pereira had a well documented rivalry in combat sports. After a pair of kickboxing matches, “Poatan” stopped Adesanya to capture the UFC Middleweight Championship. The win put Pereira at 3-0 against Adesanya, who responded by knocking Pereira out to regain the 185-pound gold.

Going into 2026, neither man plans on fighting the other again. In fact, both Adesanya and Pereira have had friendly exchanges in recent times. During a speaking session at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA, Adesanya wished Pereira luck for the rest of his MMA career (h/t MMAFighting).

“For me, it was never really about him, it was always about me,” Adesanya said. “I knew, technically, I’m the only one to hurt this man multiple times. I knew I could always touch him.

“I’m so proud of what he’s doing now — two-time light heavyweight champ now. He’s back on top now, about to fight [Jon] Jones at the White House. I hope he never loses [again].”

Adesanya then reflected on finally being able to defeat Pereira and doing so in spectacular fashion to close out their feud.

“I hope he retires undefeated [moving forward] because I always knew it’s not about other people, it’s about me. Because after he beat me at Madison Square Garden, people were like, ‘Oh, he’ll never want to fight him again.‘ But I was like, ‘Yo, Dana, run that shit back. I need that.’”

What’s next for Pereira isn’t known at this time, although rumors have surfaced. As for Adesanya, he recently hinted at taking a fresh approach to his fights, as he’s no longer concerned with chasing titles at this point in his Hall of Fame worthy career.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Adesanya and Pereira.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev plans to confront Ilia Topuria with or without UFC fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025
Robert Whittaker UFC press conference
UFC

Robert Whittaker responds to concern about potential UFC light heavyweight move

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025

Robert Whittaker is considering a possible light heavyweight move, and he’s aware of the naysayers.

Islam Makhachev celebrates victory
UFC

Islam Makhachev explains why he turned down UFC 324 title defense

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025

In another world, Islam Makhachev’s next title fight would’ve headlined UFC 324.

Michael Page punches Kevin Holland
UFC

UFC star Michael Page frustrated with lack of opponents: 'You don't have plans for me'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025

UFC fighter Michael Page is losing his patience.

Darren Till and Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Darren Till obliterates 'worst fighter' Paulo Costa for pulling out of UFC 326

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025

Darren Till has voiced his displeasure over Paulo Costa’s withdrawal from the UFC 326 card.

Tyron Woodley entrance for Anderson Silva fight

Ex-UFC champ thinks Tyron Woodley's heart isn't in fighting amid TKO loss to Anderson Silva

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025
Conor McGregor laughs while attending a UFC event, opposite Jake Paul knocked down by Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor mocks Jake Paul's broken jaw in since-deleted Christmas social media message

Curtis Calhoun - December 26, 2025

UFC superstar Conor McGregor reignited his feud with Jake Paul with a since-deleted Christmas message to the polarizing boxer.

Israel Adesanya attends UFC 317 in Las Vegas
UFC

Israel Adesanya hints he'll take new 'risks' in upcoming UFC Octagon return after three-fight skid

Curtis Calhoun - December 26, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya teased significant stylistic changes in his upcoming return to the Octagon in 2026.

Joe Rogan commentates at UFC 300, opposite Jake Paul
Boxing News

Joe Rogan attempts to persuade Jake Paul towards retirement after knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Curtis Calhoun - December 26, 2025

Longtime UFC and combat sports analyst Joe Rogan wants Jake Paul to strongly consider hanging up the gloves after fighting Anthony Joshua.

Islam Makhachev and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Islam Makhachev explains why Kamaru Usman is biggest threat to his UFC welterweight title

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 26, 2025

Islam Makhachev is doubling down on his desire to fight Kamaru Usman next.