Israel Adesanya shares wholesome words for Alex Pereira: ‘I’m so proud of what he’s doing now’

Israel Adesanya wants his former rival Alex Pereira to keep winning until he’s ready to retire.

Adesanya and Pereira had a well documented rivalry in combat sports. After a pair of kickboxing matches, “Poatan” stopped Adesanya to capture the UFC Middleweight Championship. The win put Pereira at 3-0 against Adesanya, who responded by knocking Pereira out to regain the 185-pound gold.

Going into 2026, neither man plans on fighting the other again. In fact, both Adesanya and Pereira have had friendly exchanges in recent times. During a speaking session at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA, Adesanya wished Pereira luck for the rest of his MMA career (h/t MMAFighting).

“For me, it was never really about him, it was always about me,” Adesanya said. “I knew, technically, I’m the only one to hurt this man multiple times. I knew I could always touch him.

“I’m so proud of what he’s doing now — two-time light heavyweight champ now. He’s back on top now, about to fight [Jon] Jones at the White House. I hope he never loses [again].”

Adesanya then reflected on finally being able to defeat Pereira and doing so in spectacular fashion to close out their feud.