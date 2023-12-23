Israel Adesanya reveals he will make his UFC return “soon”
UFC star Israel Adesanya has revealed that he will soon make his return to the Octagon after previously claiming he’ll be out for years.
At UFC 293 in September, Israel Adesanya fell to a lop-sided defeat against Sean Strickland. In the process, he lost his UFC middleweight championship. ‘Stylebender’ made it clear in the aftermath that he wanted to take some time off, and at one point, he even suggested that his hiatus could last until 2027.
As you can imagine, many pundits felt as if he was just pulling the public’s leg. Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, Adesanya knows how to get people talking.
Now, in a new interview, the former champ has made it known that his return may be sooner than most people realize.
It looks like we might see Israel Adesanya back very soon.
Maybe UFC 300, because he said he wants to be apart of that.
Adesanya teases return
“My last few fights I’ve had four fights in 14 months as a champion in the UFC. That’s unheard of. I was the most active champion — not fighter — champion in the league. Life has forced me to take some time off, and I will. But, you will see me soon. I said ‘2027,’ and the retards out there actually thought I meant that. But, you’ll see.”
Adesanya is one of the most interesting characters in mixed martial arts and nobody can get away from that fact. The big question, of course, is what kind of fight will be big enough to lure him back, potentially in time for UFC 300 – if the promotion wants to go all out, that is.
Are you excited by the potential return of Israel Adesanya next year? If he does come back, what kind of matchup would you like to see him take part in? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
