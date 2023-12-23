Israel Adesanya reveals he will make his UFC return “soon”

By Harry Kettle - December 23, 2023

UFC star Israel Adesanya has revealed that he will soon make his return to the Octagon after previously claiming he’ll be out for years.

Israel Adesanya

At UFC 293 in September, Israel Adesanya fell to a lop-sided defeat against Sean Strickland. In the process, he lost his UFC middleweight championship. ‘Stylebender’ made it clear in the aftermath that he wanted to take some time off, and at one point, he even suggested that his hiatus could last until 2027.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya claims hiatus will last until 2027: “I’ll see you then”

As you can imagine, many pundits felt as if he was just pulling the public’s leg. Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, Adesanya knows how to get people talking.

Now, in a new interview, the former champ has made it known that his return may be sooner than most people realize.

Adesanya teases return

“My last few fights I’ve had four fights in 14 months as a champion in the UFC. That’s unheard of. I was the most active champion — not fighter — champion in the league. Life has forced me to take some time off, and I will. But, you will see me soon. I said ‘2027,’ and the retards out there actually thought I meant that. But, you’ll see.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Adesanya is one of the most interesting characters in mixed martial arts and nobody can get away from that fact. The big question, of course, is what kind of fight will be big enough to lure him back, potentially in time for UFC 300 – if the promotion wants to go all out, that is.

Are you excited by the potential return of Israel Adesanya next year? If he does come back, what kind of matchup would you like to see him take part in? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Alexandre Pantoja and Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson praises 'Dark Horse' Alexandre Pantoja after UFC 296 win: "Full complete skill set"

Josh Evanoff - December 22, 2023
Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296
Leon Edwards

Fight fans sound off on Colby Covington for latest excuse regarding his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2023

Fight fans aren’t pleased with Colby Covington’s latest excuse following his defeat to Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis refutes the idea that UFC 296 crowd brawl with Sean Strickland was staged

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has refuted the idea that his UFC 296 brawl with Sean Strickland was somehow staged.

Joe Rogan
UFC

Joe Rogan encourages elite fighter outside of the UFC to stop wasting their careers: “Nobody’s watching”

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has encouraged elite fighters outside of the promotion not to waste their careers.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces several new fights including three for UFC 300

Cole Shelton - December 21, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White gave MMA fans an early Christmas present on Thursday evening.

Belal Muhammad and UFC 296

Belal Muhammad shares thoughts on "terrible" UFC 296 fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Cole Shelton - December 21, 2023
UFC
UFC

UFC parts ways with two more fighters

Cole Shelton - December 21, 2023

The UFC had its final event of 2023 on the weekend but the promotion parted ways with two more fighters ahead of 2024.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington reveals plans to run for political office after retirement: "Governor of Florida"

Josh Evanoff - December 21, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is almost ready to fully move into the world of politics.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards fires back at 'least intimidating person' Belal Muhammad: "I'll fight you next"

Josh Evanoff - December 21, 2023

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is seemingly coming around to the idea of fighting Belal Muhammad.

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards
UFC

Colby Covington says Leon Edwards' dad is "the same level of bad guy" as Adolf Hitler

Cole Shelton - December 21, 2023

Colby Covington believes Leon Edwards’ deceased father is on the same level of bad as Adolf Hitler.