Israel Adesanya reveals he will make his UFC return “soon”

UFC star Israel Adesanya has revealed that he will soon make his return to the Octagon after previously claiming he’ll be out for years.

At UFC 293 in September, Israel Adesanya fell to a lop-sided defeat against Sean Strickland. In the process, he lost his UFC middleweight championship. ‘Stylebender’ made it clear in the aftermath that he wanted to take some time off, and at one point, he even suggested that his hiatus could last until 2027.

As you can imagine, many pundits felt as if he was just pulling the public’s leg. Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, Adesanya knows how to get people talking.

Now, in a new interview, the former champ has made it known that his return may be sooner than most people realize.