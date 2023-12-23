Day of Reckoning: Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin Live Results
Today marks boxing’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ as a parade of fun fights, including Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin, take place in Saudi Arabia.
When it comes to stacked cards, it doesn’t get much better than this in professional boxing. Some massive names are scheduled to throw down in Saudi Arabia tonight, including Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, who are tentatively booked to fight one another in 2024.
RELATED: Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder reportedly locked in for March 9th in Saudi Arabia
Of course, in order to do that, they must get past Otto Wallin and Joseph Parker. It’s going to be easier said than done, but there’s a lot of anticipation in the air regarding how these bouts are going to look.
We here at BJPENN.com will keep you updated with all of the latest results as they come in on what could be a huge night in the sport.
FIGHT DAY!!! The Day Of Reckoning is here!!! @Turki_alalshikh @DAZNBoxing 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/tnrXrWh2NC
— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 23, 2023
Day of Reckoning: Joshua vs Wallin – Fight Card
Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin – heavyweight
Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker – heavyweight (WBC international & WBO intercontinental titles)
Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur – light heavyweight (WBA & IBO world titles)
Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller – heavyweight
Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori – heavyweight
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel – heavyweight (WBA intercontinental & NABF titles)
Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro – cruiserweight (Ring Magazine world title)
Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa – heavyweight (WBC continental Americas & NABO titles)
Live Results
Coming soon…
Are you excited for Day of Reckoning? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Anthony Joshua Boxing News Deontay Wilder Otto Wallin