Day of Reckoning: Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin Live Results

By Harry Kettle - December 23, 2023

Today marks boxing’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ as a parade of fun fights, including Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin, take place in Saudi Arabia.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua

When it comes to stacked cards, it doesn’t get much better than this in professional boxing. Some massive names are scheduled to throw down in Saudi Arabia tonight, including Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, who are tentatively booked to fight one another in 2024.

RELATED: Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder reportedly locked in for March 9th in Saudi Arabia

Of course, in order to do that, they must get past Otto Wallin and Joseph Parker. It’s going to be easier said than done, but there’s a lot of anticipation in the air regarding how these bouts are going to look.

We here at BJPENN.com will keep you updated with all of the latest results as they come in on what could be a huge night in the sport.

Day of Reckoning: Joshua vs Wallin – Fight Card

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin – heavyweight

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker – heavyweight (WBC international & WBO intercontinental titles)

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur – light heavyweight (WBA & IBO world titles)

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller – heavyweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori – heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel – heavyweight (WBA intercontinental & NABF titles)

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro – cruiserweight (Ring Magazine world title)

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa – heavyweight  (WBC continental Americas & NABO titles)

Live Results

Coming soon…

Are you excited for Day of Reckoning? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Deontay Wilder Otto Wallin

Related

Claressa Shields and Cris Cyborg

Claressa Shields reveals interest in PFL "dream fight" with Cris Cyborg: "It's the scariest fight for me"

Josh Evanoff - December 22, 2023
Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul to make fast-turnaround for March boxing return: "This one is for the people of Puerto Rico"

Josh Evanoff - December 21, 2023

It hasn’t taken long for Jake Paul to schedule a return to the boxing ring.

Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Boxing
Devin Haney

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia currently in the works for 2024: “The ball is rolling”

Susan Cox - December 21, 2023

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia is currently in the works for 2024.

Eddie Hearn, Dana White, UFC
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn recalls meeting UFC CEO Dana White for the first time: “A little bit in awe”

Zain Bando - December 20, 2023

Eddie Hearn isn’t one to shy away from chopping it up with some of sports’ most brilliant minds.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul partners with USA boxing to help train Olympians going to Paris

Cole Shelton - December 19, 2023

Jake Paul will be helping the American boxers prepare for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley calls for PFL trilogy bout with Jake Paul: "Fighting anybody in MMA outside of me is disrespect"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023
Jake Paul, Andre August, KO, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul KO’s Andre August in Round 1 (Video)

Zain Bando - December 15, 2023

Jake Paul and Andre August topped tonight’s DAZN Boxing event, which took place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Fla., in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,000.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reignites feud with Dana White over PFL comments: "The UFC is falling!"

Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023

PFL star Jake Paul is firing shots at Dana White just hours ahead of his boxing return.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder reportedly locked in for March 9th in Saudi Arabia

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2023

Former heavyweight boxing champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will (likely) get to square off early next year.

Claressa Shields sparring
Claressa Shields

WATCH | Claressa Shields gets brutally dropped sparring with male boxer

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2023

World boxing champion and PFL star Claressa Shields has responded after a video leaked of her being dropped in sparring.