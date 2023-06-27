Aljamain Sterling shares advice to Marlon Vera ahead of his UFC 292 fight with Henry Cejudo
Aljamain Sterling has given Marlon Vera some advice ahead of his proposed UFC 292 showdown with Henry Cejudo.
If there’s one man who knows how to win at bantamweight right now, it’s Aljamain Sterling. ‘Funk Master’ is the reigning undisputed champion, he’s successfully defended the belt three times, and he hopes to do so again against Sean O’Malley later this summer.
His most recent outing came last month against Henry Cejudo. On that night in Newark, he beat ‘Triple C’ via split decision to keep hold of his crown.
For Cejudo, the next challenge comes in the form of Marlon Vera. His opponent has hit a few stumbling blocks recently but even with that being the case, ‘Chito’ is still an incredibly dangerous foe.
During a recent podcast, Sterling explained how Vera can find success against Cejudo.
“If I’m ‘Chito,’ I’m looking at this — and if ‘Chito’ is listening, I’m giving you the goods,” Sterling said. “I’m saying as an analyst, the way I look at this fight, if I’m a coach for ‘Chito,’ I’m going, ‘We have to stay long and we have to make Henry pay anytime he tries to close that distance with elbows. Anytime he tries to close that distance, we cover and we step in with a hard knee, something right up the middle and very direct.’
Sterling advises Vera
“Henry can’t go around with these big hooks because he’s gonna need to close the distance way too much because of his short alligator arms,” Sterling continued. “That’s why I’m saying, on paper, Henry is the more superior guy in terms of skillset. But the physical attributes against 125ers, we’re talking about 135ers.”
