Steve Williams wants to challenge Dana White over PFC trademark concerns: “Yes I’d definitely like to get Dana in the ring”

By Zain Bando - September 5, 2023

Once again, a competitor wants to get into Dana White’s wheelhouse, except it isn’t directly related to MMA. Steve Williams’ Pillow Fighting Championship, the Florida-based promotion that has taken over the Internet for its ridiculousness as a “sport,” is challenging the UFC.

Dana White

As most MMA fans know, the UFC has been around since 1993 and stands for “Ultimate Fighting Championship.” It’s synonymous with the sport of MMA and its immense global popularity. Now, Pillow Fighting Championship wants some similar recognition, except the UFC isn’t budging, according to Steve Williams.

In a New York Post article Tuesday, the UFC is doing all it can to devalue the PFC brand, as the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion and Dana White want PFC to change it’s logo and colors.

Williams, however, strongly disagrees with the UFC’s request and wants he and White to settle the beef.

It’s ridiculous,” Williams said. Out of the 100 million comments nobody ever said anything about being confused.”

Williams added he’d be down to challenge Dana White to a fight, essentially guaranteeing victory in the process.

“Yes I’d definitely like to get Dana in the ring. He’s a decade younger and spent his entire life around MMA fighters but I’m 100% sure that I’d stomp his skinny a** in the first round,” Williams said.

This type of confrontation is not the first time Dana White has been challenged by a promoter. The most infamous example came in 2018 when White witnessed Oscar De La Hoya, a legendary Mexican boxer, venture into the MMA space and build a pay-per-view event headlined by Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz.

It would be the only MMA event put on by Golden Boy as White eventually exposed its inadequate pay practices, among other concerns.

White has more important ventures to focus on, however, including Power Slap and the upcoming UFC 293 event Saturday night, headlined by Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland for the middleweight title.

What are your thoughts on Steve Williams’ comments? Let us know, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega, Charles Jourdain, Chan Sung Jung, UFC Greenville

The Korean Zombie has a message for the individual who stole his glove following UFC retirement fight: “Whoever took my glove, you’ve crossed the line”

Chris Taylor - September 5, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 5
Israel Adesanya

PHOTO | UFC 5 covers officially revealed featuring Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya on deluxe version

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

The covers for UFC 5 have officially been released.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Ray Longo hopeful the UFC sets up Chris Weidman with "one last fight that’s fair" so he can go out on a win

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

Ray Longo the head coach of Chris Weidman wants to see the former UFC middleweight champion end his career with a win.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reveals hilarious plan for middleweight title with UFC 293 win over Israel Adesanya: "If anyone wants it"

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023

Sean Strickland is planning to get some extra cash with an upset win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley claims Marlon Vera is not actually a draw but admits he’s the biggest fight: “Just because of that controversial fight”

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to clarify things ahead of a rematch with Marlon Vera.

Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas slams Manon Fiorot after being dubbed 'too small' after loss: "I dropped your a*s"

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023
Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland reveals he punched a citizen for running his "f*****g mouth" in Australia ahead of UFC 293: "Uppercut to his stomach"

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

Sean Strickland revealed he has already committed assault during his brief stint in Australia.

Merab-Dvalishvili-Aljamain-Sterling
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Merab Dvalishvili’s refusal to fight Aljamain Sterling could be about more than just friendship

Susan Cox - September 5, 2023

Daniel Cormier believes Merab Dvalishvili’s refusal to fight Aljamain Sterling could be about more than just friendship.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland slams “f**king prostitute” Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 293: “Izzy is the f**king definition of spineless”

Susan Cox - September 5, 2023

Sean Strickland has gone off on Israel Adesanya ahead of their middleweight title fight at UFC 293.

John Makdessi
UFC

John Makdessi plans to be "more aggressive and throw more volume" at UFC 293 to get KO win over Jamie Mullarkey

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

John Makdessi will be ending his year-long layoff at UFC 293.