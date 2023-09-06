Steve Williams wants to challenge Dana White over PFC trademark concerns: “Yes I’d definitely like to get Dana in the ring”

Once again, a competitor wants to get into Dana White’s wheelhouse, except it isn’t directly related to MMA. Steve Williams’ Pillow Fighting Championship, the Florida-based promotion that has taken over the Internet for its ridiculousness as a “sport,” is challenging the UFC.

As most MMA fans know, the UFC has been around since 1993 and stands for “Ultimate Fighting Championship.” It’s synonymous with the sport of MMA and its immense global popularity. Now, Pillow Fighting Championship wants some similar recognition, except the UFC isn’t budging, according to Steve Williams.

In a New York Post article Tuesday, the UFC is doing all it can to devalue the PFC brand, as the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion and Dana White want PFC to change it’s logo and colors.

Williams, however, strongly disagrees with the UFC’s request and wants he and White to settle the beef.

It’s ridiculous,” Williams said. Out of the 100 million comments nobody ever said anything about being confused.”

Williams added he’d be down to challenge Dana White to a fight, essentially guaranteeing victory in the process.

“Yes I’d definitely like to get Dana in the ring. He’s a decade younger and spent his entire life around MMA fighters but I’m 100% sure that I’d stomp his skinny a** in the first round,” Williams said.

This type of confrontation is not the first time Dana White has been challenged by a promoter. The most infamous example came in 2018 when White witnessed Oscar De La Hoya, a legendary Mexican boxer, venture into the MMA space and build a pay-per-view event headlined by Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz.

It would be the only MMA event put on by Golden Boy as White eventually exposed its inadequate pay practices, among other concerns.

White has more important ventures to focus on, however, including Power Slap and the upcoming UFC 293 event Saturday night, headlined by Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland for the middleweight title.

What are your thoughts on Steve Williams’ comments? Let us know, Penn Nation!