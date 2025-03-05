Israel Adesanya offers prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: “He’ll have to catch him”

By Josh Evanoff - March 5, 2025

Israel Adesanya has offered his take on the UFC 313 main event between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira

‘Poatan’ will return to the cage on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since a fourth-round knockout win over Khalil Rountree in October, Alex Pereira will meet the rising Magomed Ankalaev. For his part, the Russian will enter his second UFC title fight riding a staggering 13-fight unbeaten streak.

Fans and bettors alike are incredibly torn on the bout. According to the current line from MGM, Alex Pereira is an incredibly small betting favorite over Magomed Ankalaev, sitting at -115. Meanwhile, the challenger will likely enter the UFC 313 main event as a -105 underdog. Speaking on a recent YouTube video, Israel Adesanya discussed the light-heavyweight title fight.

During the video, the former UFC middleweight champion picked his former rival to win. While Israel Adesanya believes it won’t be easy for the Brazilian, it’s hard for ‘The Last Stylebender’ to see Magomed Ankalaev winning. Instead, he believes Alex Pereira will score a late knockout win to retain the gold.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REVEALS JON JONES VS. TOM ASPINALL IS TARGETED FOR THIS SUMMER: “JON WANTS TO DO IT”

UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya offers prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

“But for Ankalaev… The speed, he’ll have to catch Alex when he makes a mistake.” Israel Adesanya stated during the UFC 313 preview video, discussing Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev. “Counters, if he catches him on a counter it’ll be a dangerous [night] for him. I just think it’s going to go leg kicks, leg kicks, leg kicks, and a left hook.”

He continued, “Alex Pereira by, I’m going to go KO. Yeah. [It’ll go over] two and a half rounds. Like, four or five. He’s going to knock him out in the fourth or fifth round.”

‘The Last Stylebender’ is no stranger to fighting Alex Pereira. The two famously met four times in their lengthy careers, fighting twice in the UFC. However, after Adesanya scored a knockout win over ‘Poatan’ in 2023, the two champions seemingly buried the hatchet. With that in mind, his support for the Brazilian comes as no surprise.

What do you make of these comments from former UFC champion Israel Adesanya? Do you think Alex Pereira will beat Magomed Ankalaev? 

