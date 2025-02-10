Alex Pereira extends offer to train with former rival Israel Adesanya: “Let’s make this partnership happen”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira wants to train with Israel Adesanya.

The rivalry between the two kickboxer-turned-MMA fighters is one for the ages. The Brazilian famously won their two fights in the kickboxing ring, scoring a controversial decision win in the first, before flatting Israel Adesanya in the second. While Alex Pereira knocked out ‘The Last Stylebender’ to win UFC gold in 2022, the former champion avenged that defeat the following April.

However, since their last meeting at UFC 287, the two have seemingly buried the hatchet. They have appeared friendly in public with one another, with Israel Adesanya declaring last year that the feud between the two is over. Over the weekend, the former rivals appeared at UFC 312 in Australia and decided to sit together.

On Israel Adesanya’s YouTube channel, fans got a close look at his night sitting next to his rival. During UFC 312, Alex Pereira offered ‘The Last Stylebender’ the opportunity to come train with him. For what it’s worth, ‘Poatan’ is no stranger to becoming close with his former opponents. After scoring a knockout win over Sean Strickland in 2022, he extended the same offer to him.

RELATED: LUKE ROCKHOLD SLAMS ‘B*TCH’ SEAN STRICKLAND FOLLOWING UFC 312 TITLE LOSS: “FIGHT LIKE A F*CKING MAN!”

Alex Pereira offers Israel Adesanya to come train with him 👀🔥 “Let’s get together, let’s make this partnership happen.” 🎥 @stylebender #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/Z8q11wuFq6 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 9, 2025

WATCH | Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya discuss future training plans at UFC 312

“Chama, chama.” Alex Pereira stated when Israel Adesanya sat next to him at UFC 312 on Saturday. “Let’s get together, let’s make this partnership happen. We have a lot to show you, and you have a lot to show [me]. Chama, good to see you, brother.”

It’s likely that Israel Adesanya will take up his former rival on the training offer. Earlier this year, ‘The Last Stylebender’ admitted that he sees himself training with Alex Pereira sooner rather than later. With the Brazilian’s upcoming title fight against Magomed Ankalaev, there’s no better time for Adesanya to train with the light-heavyweight champion.

“Yeah, definitely down the road…” Israel Adesanya stated earlier this year. “Yeah, eventually it will, but right now it’s not that time. He lives so far away, the opportunity hasn’t arisen. We still have guys like Carlos [Ulberg] in the trenches, working hard, getting ready for his next fight so he can become a No. 1 contender. I’ll always respect ‘Poatan.’ He’s a guy that we already understood this and we’ve already shared this with each other, so yeah, it will happen one day. Who knows when.”

What do you make of this back-and-forth between UFC legends? Do you want to see Israel Adesanya train with Alex Pereira?