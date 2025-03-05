Dana White reveals Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is targeted for this summer: “Jon wants to do it”

UFC CEO Dana White hopes to book Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall as soon as this summer.

‘Bones’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since his clash with Stipe Miocic in November. Headlining UFC 309 in New York City, Jon Jones handed the former heavyweight champion a dominant fourth-round knockout loss. Post-fight, the light-heavyweight great teased a title unification bout against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

However, talks between the two champions have gone quite slowly. Earlier this month, Tom Aspinall revealed that the only thing holding up the heavyweight bout right now, is Jon Jones. Taking to his YouTube channel, the British champion stated that he’s currently just waiting on a date, and the UFC to figure out things with ‘Bones’.

“Where we’re at right now, is that I’ve spoken with the UFC on multiple occasions about this fight.” Tom Aspinall stated earlier this week. “I’m chasing up, I want the fight and have been on record that I want the fight… What is holding it up right now is his side. That’s the truth of it… This is now totally down to Jon Jones and his team. I’m literally just waiting for a date.”

Dana White just announced Jon Jones will return to the octagon THIS SUMMER 👀 pic.twitter.com/df5pCpkXeJ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 5, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White offers positive update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

However, UFC CEO Dana White has offered an update of his own. Speaking with ESPN First Take earlier today, the promoter offered a much more positive take on talks with Jon Jones. According to White, the heavyweight champion badly wants to fight Tom Aspinall, and the bout could take place as soon as this summer.

“Jones will fight anybody too.” Dana White stated to Stephen A. Smith earlier today, discussing the UFC heavyweight champion’s potential return against Tom Aspinall. “Don’t let the internet fool you about Jon Jones, yeah. He does want to do it. [I think he could return as soon as] this summer.”

In an interview later in the day with Jim Rome, Dana White revealed that he’s already thinking about the future beyond Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. The UFC CEO stated that light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira could easily move up in weight, and fight for heavyweight gold next. However, ‘Poatan’ has to first get through Magomed Ankalaev this weekend.

What do you make of these comments from UFC CEO Dana White? Do you think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will really happen?