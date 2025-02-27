UFC announces stacked UFC Kansas City card including Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree main event

The UFC will be returning to Kansas City on April 26 and the promotion announced the first few fights including Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree.

The Fight Night card will be headlined by the light heavyweight bout between Hill and Rountree. It’s a crucial fight for both men as they are looking to remain in the title conversation.

Jamahal Hill (12-3 and one NC) is coming off back-to-back losses as he was knocked out by Jiri Prochazka last time out. Before that, Hill was knocked out by Alex Pereira in his return for the belt. Hill is the former UFC light heavyweight champion but he vacated the belt before he had the chance to defend it due to an injury. He has notable wins over Glover Teixeira, Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker, and Thiago Santos among others.

Khalil Rountree (13-6 and one NC) is coming off a TKO loss to Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title and will now take on Jamahal Hill. To get the title shot, Rountree was on a five-fight winning streak. He beat Anthony Smith, Chris Daukaus, Dustin Jacoby, Karl Roberson, and Modesats Bukauskas.

The co-main event of UFC Kansas City will be another light heavyweight bout as Anthony Smith takes on Zhang Mingyang. Smith will fight for likely the last time as he’s riding a two-fight losing streak and coming off a knockout loss to Dominick Reyes. Mingyang, meanwhile, is 2-0 in the UFC with both wins by knockout.

The featured fight at UFC Kansas City is a featherweight banger as Giga Chikadze will look to snap his losing streak against David Onama.