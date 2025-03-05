UFC 313: Jamahal Hill makes prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight

Jamahal Hill Breaks Down Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev



“I know I’m gonna get hate for this one, but I get hate anyway — f**k y’all,” Hill began. “I’m probably going to go with Magomed. I’ve just got a feeling. I feel that he has more tools to win. Obviously Alex has that one-hit wonder. If he catches you, he can put you away, but I believe Magomed also has that. He has the speed, the patience to counter.”

Hill also pointed out that Ankalaev will be motivated to give a good performance, having come up short in his only previous UFC title fight.

The Russian battled former champ Jan Blachowicz for the vacant title in 2022, but the fight ended in a draw, meaning neither man left the cage with the belt.

“He’s been in this position before and he let the title slip out of his hands once before,” he said. “I believe he’ll be a lot more focused, locked in for this, and I believe he ultimately just has more ways to win.”

Alex Pereira claimed the vacant light heavyweight belt with a knockout of Jiri Prochazka in late 2023. He has since defended the title three times. First, he knocked out Hill at the landmark UFC 300 card. Then, he knocked out Prochazka in a rematch. Finally, in his most recent fight, he took on Khalil Rountree, scoring a fourth-round stoppage in a back-and-forth scrap.

Magomed Ankalaev, meanwhile, is unbeaten in 13-straight fights, with wins over top light heavyweights like Aleksandar Rakic, Anthony Smith, Johnny Walker, and Ion Cutelaba.

Jamahal Hill has lost back-to-back fights to Pereira and Prochazka, both by KO. He is set to return to action against Rountree in Kansas City this spring.