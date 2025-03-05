UFC 313: Jamahal Hill makes prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight

By BJ Penn Staff - March 5, 2025

Jamahal Hill has made his pick for the upcoming UFC light heavyweight title fight between champion Alex Pereira and challenger Magomed Ankalaev.

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313

Pereira and Ankalaev’s title fight will headline the UFC 313 show in Las Vegas this Saturday. The Brazilian (and secretly English-speaking) champion has evolved into one of the most dominant forces in all of MMA, but many people believe the Russian challenger, who is dangerous on the feet and on the mat, could have the perfect style to take the throne.

Hill is one of those people.

The former champion, who is currently ranked No. 4 in the weight class, made his pick on a recent edition of his podcast.

Like many other fans and pundits, he believes Ankalaev will have more tools in the Octagon than Pereira.

Jamahal Hill Breaks Down Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev


“I know I’m gonna get hate for this one, but I get hate anyway — f**k y’all,” Hill began. “I’m probably going to go with Magomed. I’ve just got a feeling. I feel that he has more tools to win. Obviously Alex has that one-hit wonder. If he catches you, he can put you away, but I believe Magomed also has that. He has the speed, the patience to counter.”

Hill also pointed out that Ankalaev will be motivated to give a good performance, having come up short in his only previous UFC title fight.

The Russian battled former champ Jan Blachowicz for the vacant title in 2022, but the fight ended in a draw, meaning neither man left the cage with the belt.

“He’s been in this position before and he let the title slip out of his hands once before,” he said. “I believe he’ll be a lot more focused, locked in for this, and I believe he ultimately just has more ways to win.”

Alex Pereira claimed the vacant light heavyweight belt with a knockout of Jiri Prochazka in late 2023. He has since defended the title three times. First, he knocked out Hill at the landmark UFC 300 card. Then, he knocked out Prochazka in a rematch. Finally, in his most recent fight, he took on Khalil Rountree, scoring a fourth-round stoppage in a back-and-forth scrap.

Magomed Ankalaev, meanwhile, is unbeaten in 13-straight fights, with wins over top light heavyweights like Aleksandar Rakic, Anthony Smith, Johnny Walker, and Ion Cutelaba.

Jamahal Hill has lost back-to-back fights to Pereira and Prochazka, both by KO. He is set to return to action against Rountree in Kansas City this spring.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev is feeling pretty relaxed heading into Justin Gaethje rematch at UFC 313

Harry Kettle - March 5, 2025
Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Robert Whittaker urges Magomed Ankalaev to wrestle Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - March 5, 2025

Robert Whittaker has urged Magomed Ankalaev to use his wrestling in his huge title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 313 this weekend.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Alex Pereira sends inspirational message to teammates ahead of UFC 313

Harry Kettle - March 5, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has sent a message to his teammates heading into the blockbuster UFC 313 event this weekend.

Asu Almabayev
Manel Kape

Asu Almabayev shares graphic image of eye injury from Manel Kape defeat

Harry Kettle - March 5, 2025

UFC flyweight Asu Almabayev has shared a graphic image of the eye injury he suffered during his defeat to Manel Kape.

Kamaru Usman, Alex Pereira, UFC 313
Kamaru Usman

WATCH | Kamaru Usman gets caught off guard by Alex Pereira's English skills

BJ Penn Staff - March 4, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is usually only heard speaking Portuguese. However, he has still managed to catch on with fans all over the world with his incredible Octagon performances and enigmatic personality outside the cage. Some things just transcend language.

Colby Covington, Themba Gorimbo, UFC PI

WATCH | Colby Covington narrowly avoids encounter with rival at UFC PI

BJ Penn Staff - March 4, 2025
Dominick Cruz, Urijah Faber
UFC

Dominick Cruz reacts to former UFC rival Urijah Faber coming out of retirement: "He must think he's ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has weighed in on Urijah Faber’s planned comeback.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards' talk of a trilogy after UFC London: "Nothing he can do to skip Shavkat"

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has no interest in facing Leon Edwards again.

Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

UFC champion Julianna Pena lashes out at doubters ahead of Kayla Harrison fight: "I'm not going to stop"

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena doesn’t care about the odds ahead of her fight against Kayla Harrison.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

PHOTO | Ronda Rousey fuels comeback rumors after returning to training

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

Some believe former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey could be making a comeback.