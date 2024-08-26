Dana White provides Wang Cong with a $50k POTN bonus after she was initially snubbed at UFC Vegas 96: “You looked AMAZING!”

By Harry Kettle - August 26, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given Wang Cong a Performance of the Night bonus after she was initially snubbed this past weekend.

Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96

Sometimes, all it takes is one magnificent performance to build some hype. Over the weekend, Wang Cong put on quite the display as she knocked out Victoria Leonardo in just over a minute. While many expected her to do well, this was the kind of outing that really put her on the map in the eyes of many.

RELATED: Wang Cong sends warning to Valentina Shevchenko: “My striking is better than her”

As many fans know, Cong also holds a kickboxing win over the one and only Valentino Shevchenko. Moving forward, the expectation for a lot of her supporters is that she could go on a run similar to that of Alex Pereira.

For Cong, though, her focus in the aftermath of beating Leonardo was on not receiving a POTN bonus. However, following a post she put up on social media, it seems as if the company has come to its senses.

White rewards Cong

Cong: “Wake up and find out there is no POTN [angry face]. Next fight you will see more spectacular finish @ufc. Don’t play with Joker again! [eye roll emoji]. #wangcong #Joker”

White: “I was out of town and watched the fight @mystiqueboston on TV. You looked AMAZING. I’m adding another PON bonus for you. Congrats u get 50k [fist emoji].”

Cong: “I love you Dana [love heart eyes emoji].”

What do you believe should be next for Wang Cong in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Do you anticipate that she will ever get the showdown with Valentina Shevchenko that she desires? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

