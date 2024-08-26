Dana White provides Wang Cong with a $50k POTN bonus after she was initially snubbed at UFC Vegas 96: “You looked AMAZING!”

UFC CEO Dana White has given Wang Cong a Performance of the Night bonus after she was initially snubbed this past weekend.

Sometimes, all it takes is one magnificent performance to build some hype. Over the weekend, Wang Cong put on quite the display as she knocked out Victoria Leonardo in just over a minute. While many expected her to do well, this was the kind of outing that really put her on the map in the eyes of many.

RELATED: Wang Cong sends warning to Valentina Shevchenko: “My striking is better than her”

As many fans know, Cong also holds a kickboxing win over the one and only Valentino Shevchenko. Moving forward, the expectation for a lot of her supporters is that she could go on a run similar to that of Alex Pereira.

For Cong, though, her focus in the aftermath of beating Leonardo was on not receiving a POTN bonus. However, following a post she put up on social media, it seems as if the company has come to its senses.