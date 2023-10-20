Israel Adesanya explains why he’s picking Alexander Volkanovski to finish Islam Makhachev at UFC 294: “His 8 Mile moment”

Adesanya backs Volkanovski

“This right here is crazy. This is like 8 Mile, his 8 Mile moment,” Adesanya said. “The guy that Alex felt he beat in his home country, got hard done by with the judges’ decision, that moment taken away a bit. They call him on 11 days’ notice and say, ‘Rematch, can you help us out.’ He says, ‘F*ck it, let’s go.’#

“This is what f*cking legends are made of… I honestly believe he’s gonna do it. I think he’s gonna finish him,” Adesanya continued. “What I’m really feeling is that this is his moment, where he does this with the cojones… Finishes Makhachev, sends him into a different stratosphere. Everyone has to respect, like, ‘Yo, Volk is that dude, Volk is that guy.’ … Now he knows what he brings… He doesn’t have to worry about, ‘I need to last with this guy.’ … I honestly think third round, maybe even second round, Volk’s gonna finish him. Catch him with a shot and ground-and-pound into a finish.”

