Israel Adesanya explains why he’s picking Alexander Volkanovski to finish Islam Makhachev at UFC 294: “His 8 Mile moment”
Israel Adesanya has explained why he believes Alexander Volkanovski will defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.
This weekend, Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to do what many believe is quite unlikely. He’ll lock horns with Islam Makhachev for the second time as he goes after the UFC lightweight championship. If he wins, especially on short notice, many believe he’ll be taking the first step on the road to being involved in the GOAT conversation.
Of course, there are plenty of hurdles in his way, and Makhachev isn’t going to go down without a fight. In the mind of Israel Adesanya, though, ‘The Great’ has what it takes to get the job done.
Adesanya backs Volkanovski
“This right here is crazy. This is like 8 Mile, his 8 Mile moment,” Adesanya said. “The guy that Alex felt he beat in his home country, got hard done by with the judges’ decision, that moment taken away a bit. They call him on 11 days’ notice and say, ‘Rematch, can you help us out.’ He says, ‘F*ck it, let’s go.’#
“This is what f*cking legends are made of… I honestly believe he’s gonna do it. I think he’s gonna finish him,” Adesanya continued. “What I’m really feeling is that this is his moment, where he does this with the cojones… Finishes Makhachev, sends him into a different stratosphere. Everyone has to respect, like, ‘Yo, Volk is that dude, Volk is that guy.’ … Now he knows what he brings… He doesn’t have to worry about, ‘I need to last with this guy.’ … I honestly think third round, maybe even second round, Volk’s gonna finish him. Catch him with a shot and ground-and-pound into a finish.”
