Israel Adesanya claps back at Dricus Du Plessis over home soil claim: “Shut the f**k up”
UFC sensation Israel Adesanya has hit back at Dricus du Plessis’ claim that he is too scared to fight him in Africa.
As many fans know, reports are slowly coming out regarding a title showdown between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis. The two men have been feuding for quite some time now, but have yet to actually compete against one another in the Octagon.
At UFC 305, the belief is that they will finally collide – but it has yet to be officially confirmed. In any case, we know the disdain that exists between them, with the feud often going back to discussions over their backgrounds.
In a recent video, Adesanya spoke candidly about du Plessis’ suggestion that he’s too afraid to battle him in Africa.
Adesanya responds to du Plessis
“It would have been nice if Au Du***** would have been like, ‘Yeah, let’s fight,'” Adesanya said. “But again, ‘Aw, my p**** hurts. So he didn’t want to fight (at UFC 300). It’s all good. It’s whatever. I got time of day.
“He said something like, ‘I guess he didn’t want to fight me – the King of Africa – in home soil.’ N****, you didn’t want to fight ME on home soil (at UFC 293), so shut the f*** up!”
When it comes to Israel Adesanya, you can bet he’ll use everything he can as motivation in a contest like this. As for du Plessis, he knows he will have to put in the performance of his life in order to retain the championship.
