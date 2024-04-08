Israel Adesanya claps back at Dricus Du Plessis over home soil claim: “Shut the f**k up”

UFC sensation Israel Adesanya has hit back at Dricus du Plessis’ claim that he is too scared to fight him in Africa.

As many fans know, reports are slowly coming out regarding a title showdown between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis. The two men have been feuding for quite some time now, but have yet to actually compete against one another in the Octagon.

At UFC 305, the belief is that they will finally collide – but it has yet to be officially confirmed. In any case, we know the disdain that exists between them, with the feud often going back to discussions over their backgrounds.

In a recent video, Adesanya spoke candidly about du Plessis’ suggestion that he’s too afraid to battle him in Africa.