Israel Adesanya claps back at Dricus Du Plessis over home soil claim: “Shut the f**k up”

By Harry Kettle - April 8, 2024

UFC sensation Israel Adesanya has hit back at Dricus du Plessis’ claim that he is too scared to fight him in Africa.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis

As many fans know, reports are slowly coming out regarding a title showdown between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis. The two men have been feuding for quite some time now, but have yet to actually compete against one another in the Octagon.

At UFC 305, the belief is that they will finally collide – but it has yet to be officially confirmed. In any case, we know the disdain that exists between them, with the feud often going back to discussions over their backgrounds.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis is determined to get UFC South Africa: “If I have to wait it out a couple of months, I’m willing to do that”

In a recent video, Adesanya spoke candidly about du Plessis’ suggestion that he’s too afraid to battle him in Africa.

Adesanya responds to du Plessis

“It would have been nice if Au Du***** would have been like, ‘Yeah, let’s fight,'” Adesanya said. “But again, ‘Aw, my p**** hurts. So he didn’t want to fight (at UFC 300). It’s all good. It’s whatever. I got time of day.

“He said something like, ‘I guess he didn’t want to fight me – the King of Africa – in home soil.’ N****, you didn’t want to fight ME on home soil (at UFC 293), so shut the f*** up!”

Quotes via MMA News

When it comes to Israel Adesanya, you can bet he’ll use everything he can as motivation in a contest like this. As for du Plessis, he knows he will have to put in the performance of his life in order to retain the championship.

Who do you consider to be the favorite in this showdown? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira believes Jiri Prochazka has “superior” striking compared to Jamahal Hill

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2024
Alex Pereira wins title
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira vows that Alex Pereira will get “revenge for all Brazilians” at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2024

Charles Oliveira believes that Alex Pereira will get revenge for all Brazilians when he competes against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje rules out potential quick turnaround to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: “We’ll see if Oliveira sh*ts the bed again”

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2024

Justin Gaethje has ruled out the idea of a quick turnaround to battle Islam Makhachev if he can get past Max Holloway.

Jon Jones
UFC

UFC champion Jon Jones refutes reports that he has been arrested: "It's disappointing to have to clarify these things again"

Chris Taylor - April 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken to social media to refute reports that he has been arrested.

Sean Strickland, Chris Curtis, Brendan Allen
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland defends Chris Curtis following controversial decision loss to Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 90: “He was so out of shape.. and still won”

Curtis Calhoun - April 7, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland came to the defense of his teammate Chris Curtis after UFC Vegas 90.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, WWE WrestleMania 40

UFC fighters react to Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 40: "The Rock looked good"

Curtis Calhoun - April 7, 2024
Jon Jones
UFC

Latest update in Jon Jones assault investigation in Albuquerque

Curtis Calhoun - April 7, 2024

Albuquerque police are investigating UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones after assault allegations from an anti-doping test worker.

Marvin Vettori, Brendan Allen, UFC
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori slams Brendan Allen for calling for a title shot after "dog sh*t" performance at UFC Vegas 90

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

Marvin Vettori was not impressed that Brendan Allen called for a title shot following his win in tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 main event.

Ignacio Bahamondes, UFC Vegas 90, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 90 Bonus Report: Ignacio Bahamondes one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2.

Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, UFC Vegas 90, UFC, Pros react
Chris Curtis

Pros react after Brendan Allen defeats Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event was headlined by a middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.