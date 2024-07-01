Prajanchai delighted to overcome odds to achieve two-sport glory

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 1, 2024

Prajanchai PK Saenchai cannot help but relish his career-defining accomplishment at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai

The reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion delivered a come-from-behind performance to narrowly beat Jonathan Di Bella, seizing the vacant divisional kickboxing crown in the process.

The bout was anything but a walk in the park for the Thai superstar. He faced significant adversity, with Di Bella dominating the initial rounds.

But Prajanchai showcased his resilience and tactical prowess, rallying back in the last two rounds to secure a unanimous decision win on the scorecards.

Achieving two-sport glory is no small feat. For Prajanchai, it felt like a heavy weight had been lifted from his shoulders.

“I’m very happy. I feel like it’s such a relief because before I felt like there was pressure for me to hold the expectations of Thai people to get this belt for all the Thai people,” he said.

“So right now, I have achieved it and I feel relieved.”

With this victory, Prajanchai has solidified his status as a dominant force in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

He now sets his sights on establishing a reign that underscores his versatility and skill across these disciplines.

“I would like to not pick and choose which one I would like to defend first because any title would be great. As long as there’s an opponent for me, I will accept any fight,” he said.

Prajanchai willing to rematch Jonathan Di Bella

While savoring the hard-fought triumph, Prajanchai PK Saenchai remains open to future challenges.

Despite prevailing in their initial salvo, he respects Jonathan Di Bella’s prowess and welcomes the prospect of a rematch.

“I am now the champion and I cannot deny anyone a fight,” he said. “I would fight anyone and I would be happy with a rematch because he’s one of the top fighters in the world. So why not?”

ONE Championship

