Dricus Du Plessis responds after Sean Strickland calls foul in UFC 297 title loss: “Why don’t you cry about it AGAIN”

Dricus Du Plessis is responding after Sean Strickland called foul on their UFC 297 title fight.

UFC 297 took place last Saturday, January 20th and the main event featured a middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) and Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA). The result was a split decision victory for Du Plessis, making him the new UFC middleweight champion.

Two judges favored du Plessis with 48-47 scorecards, with the third official scoring the bout 48-47 for Strickland.

Strickland took to ‘Instagram‘ to give an update on why he should have been the victor at UFC 297:

“I didn’t take the cowards way out and tell the doctor I couldn’t see and got a no contest. The only reason why you took a round from me is because I couldn’t see. I won that fight, the world knows I won that fight. The belt they gave you will never make you a champion, enjoy.”

It didn’t take long for Dricus Du Plessis to respond to ‘Tarzan’s’ comments, as he replied with the following:

“Why don’t you cry about it AGAIN.”

While there was much trash talking between Strickland and Du Plessis pre-fight, it looks like it will continue post-fight.

It seems that UFC CEO Dana White also believed, like Strickland, that ‘Tarzan’ should have come out ahead with the victory last weekend.

White, while believing there will be a Strickland vs Du Plessis II, first has his sights set on a match-up between the new champ Dricus Du Plessis and former champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

Adesanya, 34, is currently rehabilitating from an injury with no timeline as to when he can return to the Octagon.

Were you watching UFC 297? We all know who won the fight, but do you believe that Strickland should have been given the victory Saturday night?

