Chatri Sityodtong provides update on Demetrious Johnson’s fighting future: “He says he doesn’t have the burning desire”

By Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

ONE Championship founder Chatri Sityodtong has provided an update on flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Chatri Sityodtong and Demetrious Johnson

Johnson is coming off a decision win over Adriano Moraes to defend his flyweight title last May and after the fight, he hinted that may be it for him. ‘Mighty Mouse’ has accomplished a ton in his career as he’s won titles in both UFC and ONE Championship, and at age 37 there isn’t much left for him to do in his career.

According to Chatri Sityodtong, they are trying to get Demetrious Johnson to do another mixed-rules fight but he isn’t sure if the flyweight champ will fight again.

 

“We have been trying to get DJ a mixed-rules fight between DJ and Mikey Musumeci the flyweight grappling world champion. I think that would be a spectacular fight, as well. I think DJ is kind of more in cruise control after having won his last title fight and when he is ready he will let us know when he wants to fight. He says he doesn’t have the burning desire, but he hasn’t retired yet, so I think DJ has a few more fights left in him to further cement his legendary GOAT status,” Sityodtong said to BJPENN.com about Demetrious Johnson.

“But, he needs some big challenges, maybe some crazy mixed-rules fight. He’s the only person in the history of martial arts to win belts in the two biggest and most prestigious organizations, UFC and ONE, and do so in such a legendary way,” Sityodtong continued about Johnson. “If you look at his skillset, forget about titles, if you just look at his skillset, he has by far the most complete skillset of any martial artist in the history of mankind, you look at his striking, clinch gane, his wrestling, his transitions, his submission grappling game, he is completely well-rounded without any holds, and then you add in his cardio, for me, he’s the GOAT.”

Although Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship want Demetrious Johnson to return, it’s uncertain if he will. If Johnson does not fight again, he will go down as one of the greatest fighters of all time and is 25-4-1 as a pro. In his career, he holds notable wins over Joseph Benavidez, Henry Cejudo, Kyoji Horiguchi, John Dodson, and Ian McCall among others.

Topics:

Chatri Sityodtong Demetrious Johnson ONE Championship

