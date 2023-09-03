Alexander Volkanovski has grim outlook on Sean Strickland’s chances against Israel Adesanya

Alexander Volkanovski Talks Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski is a good friend and teammate of Adesanya. Taking to his YouTube channel, Volkanovski gave a prediction for the fight against Strickland (h/t Sportskeeda).

“Obviously Sean is gonna talk, Sean is gonna try and get under his skin,” Volkanovski said. “So that’s gonna make it fun. But I feel Izzy is going to really really put it on him. Especially with the talk that’s gonna happen. I think Sean Strickland is gonna definitely pay for some of the things he’s gonna say. Stylistically, I feel like he’s definitely gonna get hurt.”

Adesanya is known for his striking skills, but what about his ground game? Speaking to Stake.com, the middleweight champion guaranteed he will nab a signature submission victory at some point.

“It’s coming. I promise you, it’s coming. I’m getting the neck from these motherf***ers. I’m taking their breath away, romantically. I can’t wait, it’s coming. You should see me in the gym, I’m nice with it, but I’m still learning. Under the lights, there is going to be a moment that I take a neck. I’m a purple belt by color but I still feel like a white belt.”

Could “Izzy” bust out his submission skills against Strickland? It won’t be long before we find out.