Alexander Volkanovski has grim outlook on Sean Strickland’s chances against Israel Adesanya
Alexander Volkanovski thinks Sean Strickland will be in for a world of hurt against Israel Adesanya.
Adesanya is set to put his middleweight championship on the line against Strickland at UFC 293 on September 9. “The Last Stylebender” was expected to meet Dricus du Plessis in a grudge match at the pay-per-view. That plan couldn’t come to fruition, as du Plessis is recovering from an injury and was not going to be healed in time. As a result, Strickland got the call to meet “Izzy.”
Alexander Volkanovski Talks Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski is a good friend and teammate of Adesanya. Taking to his YouTube channel, Volkanovski gave a prediction for the fight against Strickland (h/t Sportskeeda).
“Obviously Sean is gonna talk, Sean is gonna try and get under his skin,” Volkanovski said. “So that’s gonna make it fun. But I feel Izzy is going to really really put it on him. Especially with the talk that’s gonna happen. I think Sean Strickland is gonna definitely pay for some of the things he’s gonna say. Stylistically, I feel like he’s definitely gonna get hurt.”
Adesanya is known for his striking skills, but what about his ground game? Speaking to Stake.com, the middleweight champion guaranteed he will nab a signature submission victory at some point.
“It’s coming. I promise you, it’s coming. I’m getting the neck from these motherf***ers. I’m taking their breath away, romantically. I can’t wait, it’s coming. You should see me in the gym, I’m nice with it, but I’m still learning. Under the lights, there is going to be a moment that I take a neck. I’m a purple belt by color but I still feel like a white belt.”
Could “Izzy” bust out his submission skills against Strickland? It won’t be long before we find out.
