John Lineker preparing for “test of fire” versus Kulabdam at ONE Fight Night 27 

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker has done it all in the sport. But fresh challenges continue to await him in the art of Muay Thai.

“Hands of Stone” meets revered knockout artist Kulabdam in a bantamweight Muay Thai banger at ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev, this Friday, January 10, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Lineker and Kulabdam have both been members of the ONE roster since 2019. And the pair have been on a collision course ever since. The Brazilian has long been an admirer of Kulabdam. This leads Lineker to believe that Kulabdam is the perfect test at the perfect time of his Muay Thai tenure.

“I’ve been following Kulabdam. I’ve watched some fights, and he’s a guy who has a very versatile game, a dangerous guy. I believe it will be a test of fire for me,” Lineker said.

“Kulabdam is a guy who grew up doing Muay Thai. He was practically born doing Muay Thai. In Thailand, you are born training Muay Thai, so it will definitely be a big test for me.”