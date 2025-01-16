John Lineker preparing for “test of fire” versus Kulabdam at ONE Fight Night 27
Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker has done it all in the sport. But fresh challenges continue to await him in the art of Muay Thai.
“Hands of Stone” meets revered knockout artist Kulabdam in a bantamweight Muay Thai banger at ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev, this Friday, January 10, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Lineker and Kulabdam have both been members of the ONE roster since 2019. And the pair have been on a collision course ever since. The Brazilian has long been an admirer of Kulabdam. This leads Lineker to believe that Kulabdam is the perfect test at the perfect time of his Muay Thai tenure.
“I’ve been following Kulabdam. I’ve watched some fights, and he’s a guy who has a very versatile game, a dangerous guy. I believe it will be a test of fire for me,” Lineker said.
“Kulabdam is a guy who grew up doing Muay Thai. He was practically born doing Muay Thai. In Thailand, you are born training Muay Thai, so it will definitely be a big test for me.”
John Lineker still pursuing Muay Thai showdown with Rodtang
Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker is on the hunt for the biggest fights he can get his hands on. And the name that remains atop that list is Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
“Hands of Stone” believes his fighting style mirrors that of “The Iron Man’s.” The pair are accomplished knockout artists. So he insists that there’s no way the fight could not live up to expectations of being an all-out war.
“Yes, I intend to fight Rodtang someday because of his fighting style, the way he likes to fight, which is the same as mine,” Lineker said.
“We like to stand in the middle of the ring and exchange punches until one of us falls. It would be a great fight against him. His style is what I like to see, and it’s the style I like to put into practice when I step into the ring.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov title fight
Topics:John Lineker ONE Championship