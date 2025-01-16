John Lineker preparing for “test of fire” versus Kulabdam at ONE Fight Night 27 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 15, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker has done it all in the sport. But fresh challenges continue to await him in the art of Muay Thai.  

John Lineker

“Hands of Stone” meets revered knockout artist Kulabdam in a bantamweight Muay Thai banger at ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev, this Friday, January 10, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.   

Lineker and Kulabdam have both been members of the ONE roster since 2019. And the pair have been on a collision course ever since. The Brazilian has long been an admirer of Kulabdam. This leads Lineker to believe that Kulabdam is the perfect test at the perfect time of his Muay Thai tenure. 

“I’ve been following Kulabdam. I’ve watched some fights, and he’s a guy who has a very versatile game, a dangerous guy. I believe it will be a test of fire for me,” Lineker said. 

“Kulabdam is a guy who grew up doing Muay Thai. He was practically born doing Muay Thai. In Thailand, you are born training Muay Thai, so it will definitely be a big test for me.”

John Lineker still pursuing Muay Thai showdown with Rodtang

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker is on the hunt for the biggest fights he can get his hands on. And the name that remains atop that list is Rodtang Jitmuangnon. 

“Hands of Stone” believes his fighting style mirrors that of “The Iron Man’s.” The pair are accomplished knockout artists. So he insists that there’s no way the fight could not live up to expectations of being an all-out war.  

“Yes, I intend to fight Rodtang someday because of his fighting style, the way he likes to fight, which is the same as mine,” Lineker said. 

“We like to stand in the middle of the ring and exchange punches until one of us falls. It would be a great fight against him. His style is what I like to see, and it’s the style I like to put into practice when I step into the ring.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

John Lineker ONE Championship

Related

Dante Leon

Dante Leon determined to get even with Tommy Langaker in long-awaited rematch  

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 9, 2025
Kulabdam
ONE Championship

Kulabdam plans to give John Lineker a rude awakening 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 9, 2025

Bantamweight brawler Kulabdam has spent a lifetime honing his craft in the sport of Muay Thai. Across 96 professional bouts, the Thai star has cemented himself as a dangerous knockout artist.  

Stamp Fairtex, Alyona Rassohyna, ONE championship,
ONE Championship

Alyona Rassohyna believes she's destined to realize her dream at ONE Fight Night 27 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 8, 2025

Fourth-ranked ONE atomweight contender Alyona Rassohyna believes she’s on the cusp of achieving her dream of holding gold in ONE Championship.  

Jake Peacock
ONE Championship

Jake Peacock versus Shinji Suzuki set for ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 7, 2025

Limb-different striking sensation Jake Peacock takes on Shinji Suzuki inside Qatar’s Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday, February 20, in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 171: Qatar. 

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex reflects on 2024: “It was a year of learning” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 7, 2025

Reigning ONE Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex was ready for a landmark year in 2024. That was up until injury struck and broke the Thai queen’s heart.  

Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin has “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane at the top of his list in 2025 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 6, 2025
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga wants to test Alyona Rassohnya at ONE Fight Night 27

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 6, 2025

Second-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga’s confidence is higher than ever heading into ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev. And she wants to use it to her fullest extent.  

Tang Kai
ONE Championship

Tang Kai plans to show striking evolution at ONE Fight Night 27: “I want to finish this fight by KO” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 6, 2025

ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai is a renowned finisher with five stoppages in eight promotional showings. But the Chinese terror wants to continue his exceptional handiwork at ONE Fight Night 27. 

Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Superlek out! Nico Carrillo to face Nabil Anane for interim world title  

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 2, 2025

January’s huge ONE 170 event has taken an early hit, but the promotion has adapted quickly to alter a high-stakes affair.  

Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson says Superlek is the current striking "GOAT"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 31, 2024

Former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson keeps a keen eye on all the action in ONE Championship.