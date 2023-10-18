UFC 294 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2:

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I got Volkanovski for this one, it was a close fight and I think he knows he can go at Makhachev and not be worried about his wrestling.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: Tall task for Volkanovski but I am rooting for him. Thought he did enough in the first fight but much tougher task taking on Islam Makhachev on short notice. Pumped for it though.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: My heart wants Volkanovski but I think Islam again.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Unfortunately, I think Islam Makhachev gets the win in the rematch.

Loopy Godinez, UFC strawweight: I love Volkanovski and I think he can get it done.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: Yeah, it’s crazy. Volkanovski is crazy and I am rooting for him to pull it off and I think he can.

Kyle Nelson, UFC lightweight: I think Islam Makhachev wins by decision. I love the rematch, I just wish Volkanovski had a full camp.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: I actually think Volkanovski pulls it off and wins by decision in Abu Dhabi. He’s always training so I don’t think it being short notice will have much of a role.

John Castaneda UFC bantamweight: Islam Makhachev by decision again.

***

Fighters picking Islam Makhachev: Matt Frevola, Dustin Jacoby, Kyle Nelson, John Castaneda

Fighters picking Alexander Volkanovski: Modestas Bukauskas, Billy Quarantillo, Loopy Godinez, Chad Anheliger, Chris Duncan