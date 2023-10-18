UFC 294 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 title fight
In the main event of UFC 294, Islam Makhachev is looking to defend his lightweight title for the second time as he rematches Alexander Volkanovski. Heading into the fight, Makhachev is a -265 favorite while the featherweight champ is a +200 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight, which was made on less than two weeks’ notice, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are actually leaning toward Volkanovski pulling off the upset, despite taking it on short notice.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2:
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I got Volkanovski for this one, it was a close fight and I think he knows he can go at Makhachev and not be worried about his wrestling.
Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: Tall task for Volkanovski but I am rooting for him. Thought he did enough in the first fight but much tougher task taking on Islam Makhachev on short notice. Pumped for it though.
Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: My heart wants Volkanovski but I think Islam again.
Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Unfortunately, I think Islam Makhachev gets the win in the rematch.
Loopy Godinez, UFC strawweight: I love Volkanovski and I think he can get it done.
Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: Yeah, it’s crazy. Volkanovski is crazy and I am rooting for him to pull it off and I think he can.
Kyle Nelson, UFC lightweight: I think Islam Makhachev wins by decision. I love the rematch, I just wish Volkanovski had a full camp.
Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: I actually think Volkanovski pulls it off and wins by decision in Abu Dhabi. He’s always training so I don’t think it being short notice will have much of a role.
John Castaneda UFC bantamweight: Islam Makhachev by decision again.
Fighters picking Islam Makhachev: Matt Frevola, Dustin Jacoby, Kyle Nelson, John Castaneda
Fighters picking Alexander Volkanovski: Modestas Bukauskas, Billy Quarantillo, Loopy Godinez, Chad Anheliger, Chris Duncan
