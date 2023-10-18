Terrance McKinney says he drilled the flying knee just moments before walking out at UFC Vegas 81, eyes Chris Duncan at UFC 296

Terrance McKinney didn’t know if he would be able to fight at UFC Vegas 81.

McKinney was supposed to face Chris Duncan, but the Scottish fighter couldn’t get his visa in time to fight. After that, Terrance was hoping to remain on the card, but weeks went by with nothing. However, on fight week, an opponent was found which was great news for McKinney.

“It was hard to keep pushing but my coach told me to stay ready and wouldn’t get discouraged… I was thinking I wasn’t going to be fighting. My coach kept telling me to stay ready so I kept training. We ended up getting the opponent and I was very excited about it,” McKinney said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

In the fight, Terrance McKinney says he felt great and saw everything in there. As a result, just seconds into the fight, McKinney threw a flying knee at Brendan Marotte which landed cleanly and dropped him.

According to McKinney, he says he drilled that flying knee just moments before walking out so was glad to see it finished Brendan Marotte at UFC Vegas 81.

“We knew he crunched down and shells up when he sees attacks. We literally drilled that in the back right before I walked out. Usually, I do the rear knee and we switched it to the lead knee… I thought the ref could have called it right when I dropped him the knee was so clean. But, I knew he was pretty much done, so I gave him a couple of hammer fists and that was it,” McKinney said.

Now, following the win over Brendan Marotte at UFC Vegas 81, Terrance McKinney is hoping to return this year. He also hopes he can get rebooked against Chris Duncan at UFC 296 on Dec. 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I would like Chris Duncan but I’ll fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. It’s time for me to be in front of some of the fans, the last pay-per-view of the year, it would be cool to get on there,” McKinney concluded.