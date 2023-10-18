Terrance McKinney says he drilled the flying knee just moments before walking out at UFC Vegas 81, eyes Chris Duncan at UFC 296

By Cole Shelton - October 17, 2023

Terrance McKinney didn’t know if he would be able to fight at UFC Vegas 81.

Terrance McKinney

McKinney was supposed to face Chris Duncan, but the Scottish fighter couldn’t get his visa in time to fight. After that, Terrance was hoping to remain on the card, but weeks went by with nothing. However, on fight week, an opponent was found which was great news for McKinney.

“It was hard to keep pushing but my coach told me to stay ready and wouldn’t get discouraged… I was thinking I wasn’t going to be fighting. My coach kept telling me to stay ready so I kept training. We ended up getting the opponent and I was very excited about it,” McKinney said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

In the fight, Terrance McKinney says he felt great and saw everything in there. As a result, just seconds into the fight, McKinney threw a flying knee at Brendan Marotte which landed cleanly and dropped him.

According to McKinney, he says he drilled that flying knee just moments before walking out so was glad to see it finished Brendan Marotte at UFC Vegas 81.

“We knew he crunched down and shells up when he sees attacks. We literally drilled that in the back right before I walked out. Usually, I do the rear knee and we switched it to the lead knee… I thought the ref could have called it right when I dropped him the knee was so clean. But, I knew he was pretty much done, so I gave him a couple of hammer fists and that was it,” McKinney said.

Now, following the win over Brendan Marotte at UFC Vegas 81, Terrance McKinney is hoping to return this year. He also hopes he can get rebooked against Chris Duncan at UFC 296 on Dec. 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I would like Chris Duncan but I’ll fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. It’s time for me to be in front of some of the fans, the last pay-per-view of the year, it would be cool to get on there,” McKinney concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Terrance McKinney UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284

UFC 294 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - October 17, 2023
Stephen Thompson, Michel Pereira
Stephen Thompson

Michel Pereira slams Stephen Thompson for UFC 291 fight cancellation: “I thought he was a little coward”

Susan Cox - October 17, 2023

Michel Pereira is slamming Stephen Thompson for his UFC 291 fight cancellation.

Amanda Nunes, Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, Paul Felder
Paul Felder

Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan on commentary for UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 17, 2023

Paul Felder is replacing Joe Rogan on commentary for UFC 294.

Chael Sonnen and Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

Former title challenger Chael Sonnen weighs in on the UFC’s split with USADA

Susan Cox - October 17, 2023

Former title challenger Chael Sonnen is weighing in on the UFC’s split with USADA.

Dana White, UFC 294
UFC

The UFC parts ways with eight more fighters

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with eight fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on X.

Kelvin Gastelum and Pat Miletich vs. Mike Jacon

Kelvin Gastelum praises Pat Miletich after suffering stoppage loss to Mike Jackson: "Still got that dawg in him"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023
Mayra Bueno Silva and Holly Holm
Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva has submission win over Holly Holm overturned due to failed drug test

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva’s win over Holly Holm is no more.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez trade barbs over potential fight: "I'll kick you raw pink"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has begun a war of words with Canelo Alvarez.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 143 and UFC 294
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 143 with Terrance McKinney and Trevor Peek

Cole Shelton - October 17, 2023

The 143rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 294 and recapping UFC Vegas 81.

Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till
Kamaru Usman

Darren Till issues bold prediction for Saturday’s UFC 294 co-main event between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2023

Darren Till has given his thoughts on what will go down when Kamaru Usman takes on Khamzat Chimaev this weekend.