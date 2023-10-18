Michel Pereira slams Stephen Thompson for UFC 291 fight cancellation: “I thought he was a little coward”

By Susan Cox - October 17, 2023

Michel Pereira is slamming Stephen Thompson for his UFC 291 fight cancellation.

Stephen Thompson, Michel Pereira

UFC Vegas 81 took place this past weekend, Saturday, October 14th in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was Michel Pereira (29-11 MMA) going up against Andre Petroski (10-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. The result was a TKO victory for the ‘Demolidor’, increasing his wins to 6 in a row in the Octagon.

Pereira was previously scheduled to fight Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) at welterweight this past July at UFC 291. Pereira weighed in over the welterweight limit and the bout was cancelled because Thompson declined to move forward with the fight.

While Pereira was very pleased with his victory over the weekend, he is still sour about the cancellation of his fight with ‘Wonderboy’.

Speaking through a translator on ‘The MMA Hour’, Pereira shared his thoughts on Thompson:

“I wanted to fight, of course. I was ready and prepared. I suffered a lot to lose weight for that fight, so obviously I was upset. I thought he was a little coward. In my entire career, I never saw anything like that, but at the same time, he was within his rights.”

Continuing Michel Pereira said (h/t MMAMania):

“So, what happened is it was 1.5 years without a fight. I had five fights canceled because of other fighters and I started gaining a lot of weight. On the week of the fight, a lot of weird things started happening to me, and then we realized it was because I was too strong, I had gained a lot of weight, and that was the challenge.”

As for if there will be another fight scheduled between the two, Pereira continued:

“He’s in a different weight class so I don’t think about fighting him any more. I’m at 185 and the opportunity has passed.”

Continuing, Pereira spoke about how he feels at middleweight:

“185 is the weight class where I feel better, my body is better, my training is easier. In the other weight class I suffered so much. I feel good in this weight class so that’s the weight class I’ll stay in for now. I only had to cut 10 pounds in the week before, I prepared more and just felt so much better — I just kept training.”

As for what is next for the 30-year-old, he has an opponent in mind:

“No preference, I don’t even know much about this new weight class, but one fight that I really like, I really enjoy him, he’s a bit of a showman, his name is Israel Adesanya. It would be a fun fight. I have nothing against him, just admiration. And I’d love to fight him.”

Would you like to see Michel Pereira vs Israel Adesanya in the future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michel Pereira Stephen Thompson UFC

Related

Amanda Nunes, Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, Paul Felder

Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan on commentary for UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 17, 2023
Chael Sonnen and Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

Former title challenger Chael Sonnen weighs in on the UFC’s split with USADA

Susan Cox - October 17, 2023

Former title challenger Chael Sonnen is weighing in on the UFC’s split with USADA.

Dana White, UFC 294
UFC

The UFC parts ways with eight more fighters

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with eight fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on X.

Kelvin Gastelum and Pat Miletich vs. Mike Jacon
Mike Jackson

Kelvin Gastelum praises Pat Miletich after suffering stoppage loss to Mike Jackson: "Still got that dawg in him"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023

UFC welterweight Kelvin Gastelum has praised Pat Miletich after his comeback fight against Mike Jackson.

Mayra Bueno Silva and Holly Holm
Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva has submission win over Holly Holm overturned due to failed drug test

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva’s win over Holly Holm is no more.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez

Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez trade barbs over potential fight: "I'll kick you raw pink"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 143 and UFC 294
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 143 with Terrance McKinney and Trevor Peek

Cole Shelton - October 17, 2023

The 143rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 294 and recapping UFC Vegas 81.

Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till
Kamaru Usman

Darren Till issues bold prediction for Saturday’s UFC 294 co-main event between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2023

Darren Till has given his thoughts on what will go down when Kamaru Usman takes on Khamzat Chimaev this weekend.

Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira

Dan Hardy claims Alexander Volkanovski rematch is a “far less threatening” fight when compared to Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2023

Dan Hardy believes Islam Makhachev has a clearer path to victory against Alexander Volkanovski than against Charles Oliveira.

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on the newly booked Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup at UFC 294: “We’re in for a cracking fight”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on the UFC 294 showdown between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.