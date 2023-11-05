Ali Abdelaziz shuts down rumored UFC 297 rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira: “Please don’t listen to people that can’t even get credentials”

By Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023

The manager for Islam Makhachev, Ali Abdelaziz, has blasted a report claiming a UFC lightweight title rematch with Charles Oliveira is targeted for January 2024.

Ariel Helwani recently reported that the plan is for Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 to headline UFC 297. Here’s what Helwani reported on his X account:

“The current plan – though not finalized just yet – is to have Islam Makhachev x Charles Oliveira 2 – headline UFC 297. That event, while not officially announced yet, is currently slated to Jan. 20 in Toronto,” Helwani wrote.

RELATED: RAQUEL PENNINGTON VS. MAYRA BUENO SILVA TO FIGHT FOR THE VACANT WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE AT UFC 297, ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS. CHARLES OLIVEIRA 2 IN THE WORKS

Ali Abdelaziz Denies Rumors Of Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2

Ali Abdelaziz responded to Helwani’s claim, ripping the well-known journalist and denying the claim that Charles Oliveira is next in line for a shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship.

“Fake news @MAKHACHEVMMA fighting Charles Oliveira in January. Guys, please don’t listen to people can’t even get credentials to UFC events fake news b*tch. Charles Oliveira don’t deserve nothing @Justin_Gaethje next,” Abdelaziz wrote.

Makhachev has said that he doesn’t think Oliveira should be fighting for his title next, but he’s willing to do what the UFC asks. BMF champion Justin Gaethje has thrown his name in the hat for a potential shot at Makhachev’s gold. Oliveira has a first-round submission victory over Gaethje.

Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 was initially supposed to take place at UFC 294 last month. Oliveira was forced off the card on short notice due to suffering a cut during a sparring session.

Backstage at UFC Sao Paulo, Oliveira reacted to Helwani’s report (h/t MMAJunkie).

“We just heard this from the locker room,” Oliveira said. “People were asking us on the messages about getting it. This is the first time we heard about it. That’s the timeline, January maybe. So who knows?”

Ali Abdelaziz Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva to fight for the vacant women’s bantamweight title at UFC 297, Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 in the works

Chris Taylor - November 4, 2023
Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch rejects notion that Islam Makhachev would “run through” Justin Gaethje: “I wouldn't be that surprised if Gaethje knocked him out”

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Sean O’Malley’s head coach Tim Welch has rejected the idea that Islam Makhachev would run through Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev, and Charles Oliveira
Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen details the “huge mistake” Justin Gaethje is making in his pursuit for a lightweight title shot

Susan Cox - October 31, 2023

Chael Sonnen is detailing the ‘huge mistake’ Justin Gaethje is making in his pursuit for a lightweight title shot.

Islam Makhachev

Anthony Smith explains why there was no foul in Islam Makhachev’s knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski: “The rule is that you can't target the back of the head”

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2023

UFC fighter Anthony Smith has explained why there was nothing wrong with Islam Makhachev’s finishing sequence against Alexander Volkanovski.

Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White provides update on Charles Oliveira and potential title shot: “He went to a plastic surgeon”

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has given an update on the return of Charles Oliveira and a potential title shot.

Islam Makhachev Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier explains why UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev should fight Conor McGregor next: “It’s the biggest money fight the UFC can make”

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023
Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira confident he will get next title shot against Islam Makhachev: "Everybody knows I’m next"

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Charles Oliveira is confident he will get the next lightweight title shot.

Michael Bisping, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Michael Bisping explains why Jon Jones still warrants top spot in the UFC pound for pound rankings

Harry Kettle - October 25, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Jon Jones should still be #1 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev reacts after failing to top pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 294 win

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2023

Islam Makhachev doesn’t get how he isn’t atop the pound-for-pound rankings.

Alex Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski appreciates fan support after admitting mental struggles at UFC 294: "It's good for awareness"

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has broken his silence after his loss to Islam Makhachev.