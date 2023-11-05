Ali Abdelaziz shuts down rumored UFC 297 rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira: “Please don’t listen to people that can’t even get credentials”
The manager for Islam Makhachev, Ali Abdelaziz, has blasted a report claiming a UFC lightweight title rematch with Charles Oliveira is targeted for January 2024.
Ariel Helwani recently reported that the plan is for Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 to headline UFC 297. Here’s what Helwani reported on his X account:
The current plan – though not finalized just yet – is to have Islam Makhachev x Charles Oliveira 2 – headline UFC 297. That event, while not officially announced yet, is currently slated to Jan. 20 in Toronto.
The original plan for that main was Volkanovski x Topuria, but now…
“The current plan – though not finalized just yet – is to have Islam Makhachev x Charles Oliveira 2 – headline UFC 297. That event, while not officially announced yet, is currently slated to Jan. 20 in Toronto,” Helwani wrote.
Ali Abdelaziz Denies Rumors Of Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2
Ali Abdelaziz responded to Helwani’s claim, ripping the well-known journalist and denying the claim that Charles Oliveira is next in line for a shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship.
Fake news @MAKHACHEVMMA fighting Charles Oliveira in January
Guys, please don’t listen to people can’t even get credentials to UFC events fake news bitch
Charles Oliveira don’t deserve nothing @Justin_Gaethje next
“Fake news @MAKHACHEVMMA fighting Charles Oliveira in January. Guys, please don’t listen to people can’t even get credentials to UFC events fake news b*tch. Charles Oliveira don’t deserve nothing @Justin_Gaethje next,” Abdelaziz wrote.
Makhachev has said that he doesn’t think Oliveira should be fighting for his title next, but he’s willing to do what the UFC asks. BMF champion Justin Gaethje has thrown his name in the hat for a potential shot at Makhachev’s gold. Oliveira has a first-round submission victory over Gaethje.
Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 was initially supposed to take place at UFC 294 last month. Oliveira was forced off the card on short notice due to suffering a cut during a sparring session.
Backstage at UFC Sao Paulo, Oliveira reacted to Helwani’s report (h/t MMAJunkie).
“We just heard this from the locker room,” Oliveira said. “People were asking us on the messages about getting it. This is the first time we heard about it. That’s the timeline, January maybe. So who knows?”
