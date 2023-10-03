Promoter reveals Tyson Fury will “make a lot more than 100 million” for Oleksandr Usyk fight

By Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Bob Arum, the promoter for Tyson Fury revealed the shocking payday ‘The Gypsy King’ will get for his upcoming fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury

Fury is set to return to the ring on Oct. 28 when he takes on former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou. However, before that fight even happened, it was revealed that Fury signed on to face Oleksandr Usyk to unify the heavyweight division in either December or January.

It’s the fight that many boxing fans have wanted, and for a while, it didn’t seem like it would come to fruition. However, the two sides agreed to a deal and Bob Arum revealed Tyson Fury would be getting paid handsomely for the fight.

“Tyson has to take care of business on October 28, when he fights Ngannou, and then we’re off to the races with the unified heavyweight championship. If you told Tyson Fury he’s set to make a$100 million, he’d really get pissed off because he thinks, and I think he’s right, that he’s going to make a lot more. I don’t know the number, but it’s a lot more than $100 million,” Bob Arum said to the media.

Making that kind of money will also help Tyson Fury with his goal of being on the Forbes list. He has said he wanted to be the highest-paid athlete, and making $100 million for a fight will help his case.

“I’ve got new goals. I want to top the Forbes list for the highest paid athlete for the year, and I want to make a Hollywood movie,” Fury said to Queensberry Promotions. “I’ve completed the game in the ring, it’s done. I’ve done everything there is to do and won every belt there is to win.”

If Tyson Fury does make well over $100 million it would be the biggest payday of his career. However, in order for that fight to even happen, ‘The Gypsy King’ will need to beat Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28, as should he lose, he will need to have an immediate rematch with the former UFC heavyweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

